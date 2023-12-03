'Destiny 2' releases one of its best dungeons, one of the best activities ever

destiny 2 bungee

Bungie is in pretty bad shape right now, between massive, poorly handled layoffs, Sony’s push for live service consultations, and dramatically falling player numbers and revenue from their main and only game, Destiny 2.

The problem, if you can call it a problem, is that Destiny 2, the game itself, is still screwing up. In fact Great stuff, as evidenced by both the launch week of Season of the Wish and this weekend’s release of Warlord’s Ruin Dungeon. But its needle has not moved yet. What has gone right so far in Season of the Wish? Two main things:

destiny 2 bungee

coil

I think you can make the case that The Coil is the best seasonal activity in Destiny 2 so far. And yes, that includes the menagerie of Season of Opulence. It’s filled with three people and filled with enemies, with the challenge increasing as you progress. It features puzzle-like traversal sections that can reward you with bonus chests every time you do so. And there’s a long-term goal where after four spins, you can unlock the “Wish Room” which is filled with six chests and more loot than you can carry. Literally, your entire postmaster could fill up.

For my money, it’s ultimately better than Menagerie. More densely packed encounters can be more enjoyable with three people than when packed with six. Possibly three times the loot, and a larger range of loot overall (14 guns and an armor set, I believe). Even if it can’t be aimed and a chest can be rigged for seven copies of a gun, Too Dips you into Wish Engrams that can be focused for specific drops in Riven, so it’s close to the same thing. Crafting eases this pursuit a bit, but that’s a game problem, not a coil problem.

This is truly an amazing activity and we are not able to see its full extent as more sections will be added over time. Season of the Witch also killed it with its two activities, Spire of Sevathun and Altars of Summoning, but man, The Coil is on another level by far.

Sardar’s ruins bungee

Sardar’s ruins

It’s been a very long time since I’ve seen the Destiny 2 community rave about a dungeon like this. I’m not even sure I passed Never seen anything like it in the dungeon pass era. While I still hate the concept of a separate dungeon pass, that technically makes it No Part of the season, if there was ever a dungeon that was worth the price, it’s Warlord’s Ruin, where players take on a dangerous castle filled with scorn, taking clear influence from other games like Dark Souls.

There are three full boss encounters, which we never actually see in the dungeon, which are generally more fun to farm than non-boss encounters. A central mechanic that is easy to understand yet can still pose some challenge. Intriguing puzzles, including a prison escape, trapped all the best Destiny 2 players for the first time for half an hour until everyone figured out what was going on.

It is gorgeously designed, culminating in an epic, vertical, movement-focused final boss battle that can reward a unique hand crossbow sidearm exotic. The rest of the loot in the dungeon is probably its biggest problem outside of the neat rocket sidearm, but the dungeon itself has some of the best loot ever, and I don’t think many people are disputing that. .

Destiny’s problem now is that the great seasonal content isn’t enough to compensate for the other drops. Even more If It’s actually a great season, it’s six months now instead of three, so there’s no chance that people won’t be tired no matter how good the activities are, which is unfortunate timing. But all we can say is that Bungie killed both The Coil and Warlord’s Ruin, and that’s all we can ask for.

Follow me on Twitter, threads, youtube, And Instagram,

pick up my science fiction novels herokiller series And Born on Earth Trilogy,