‘Destiny 2’ puzzle reveals Season of Desire, the game’s last season

While the community hasn’t moved on from the revelations about Bungie’s layoffs, the health of the game, and apparently the impending delay of The Final Shape, players are still playing Destiny 2. And this week, that meant a big development.

An “Imbaru Engine” puzzle room is used throughout Season 1 of Destiny 2 which is not a vital part of the plot, but is a bit of fun where players solve a series of puzzles ranging from easy to complex. Well, until yesterday, they got In fact Complex, players were asked to capture flames around the Throne world and then decipher the runes, leading to something greater.

By the time I started to understand the new puzzle it was already solved, and now anyone can input solutions for symbols and shaders. But the end result was the following cutscene, which featured our Guardian attempting to decipher the final wish, the fictional 15th wish in The Dreaming City, which is apparently hidden on the wings of Savathun and The Witness in The Traveller. is our key to pursuit.

There’s also a final radio message from Ikora about pulling the research on Ahamkara, well-wishers, the wishing wall, all that, because it’s clear everything now hinges on a bargain with a wishing-dragon. The wish-dragons we hunted were almost brought to extinction, and they generally hate us. not great.

Once that was resolved, Bungie unveiled the title art for Season of the Wish, the name of the season I predicted two years ago In a completely different context, as I believed then that we were headed towards the final wish and solving the Dreaming City curse. I was wrong, but two years later, I guess I’m right? I’ll take it. This will be the last official season of Destiny before the game moves to a more disconnected model filled with longer “episodes”.

From the artwork, we get a glimpse of the armor and some of the weapons which are replicas of Europa and the chosen weapons. But at least they look good. If you look carefully it also looks like there’s a pink triangular traveler portal in the background.

As far as how we got another Ahemkara, we’ve killed Riven at this point and I doubt she’s coming back as part of it. Following the events of the new puzzle, we collect an Ahamkara egg which we obviously incubate, and no doubt as it hatches, it will lead to the events of the next season. I would definitely expect Mara Sove to be an important part of this season. We had a Dreaming City-centric season with Season of the Lost exactly a year ago, so we’ll see what kind of different spin we have this time.

Of course, based on what we know, given the pending delay of The Final Shape, it’s probably a season that spans 6-7 months in length. While Season of the Lost was also that long, it had a planned 30th The anniversary event has to go midway. My sources tell me that this time there is no time to build anything big, but there will be some shortage on a smaller scale.

So, we’ll see what happens from here, and it looks like we’ll learn more about the next season in the coming weeks.

