Despite voter dissatisfaction, Biden's economic adviser calls inflation, jobs trends good signs

Jared Bernstein, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, told “Fox News Sunday” that “real wages” are rising and the job market is “as tight as it’s ever been.”

President Biden’s economic adviser said Sunday that inflation and employment trends are moving in the right direction despite many Americans expressing disapproval over the way Biden is handling the economy.

Jared Bernstein, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, said during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday” that he wanted to add nuance to the group of American voters who say they are struggling with high prices.

Bernstein told host Shannon, “The question with respect to all these surveys you cited should be, are we moving in a direction that will reach the American people, give them more purchasing power, continue to drive real declines in gas prices? Will remain.” Bream.

In the latest Fox News poll asking Americans about the state of the economy, only 29% of respondents said the economy is beginning to turn around, while 67% say the worst is yet to come.

US consumer sentiment falls again due to inflation fears

Jared Bernstein, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, says the economy is on the right track, although there is still much to be done. (via Cell Guns/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Bernstein said that while consumers “are the best arbiters of their own economic situations,” a more “realistic picture” would have to consider the actions of consumers.

Eddie Ghabour, co-founder and CEO of Premier Wealth Management, discusses the state of consumers ahead of the 2023 holiday shopping season on ‘Varney & Company’.

Bernstein said consumer spending is “driving the economy forward” with a growth rate of more than 5%, noting that Black Friday set an online shopping record of between $10 billion and $16 billion in sales.

US weekly jobless claims decline; Labor market still slow

He also said the unemployment rate has been below 4% for 21 months, inflation has declined from a high of 9% to around 3.2% and real wages have been beating inflation for the last four to five months.

Dana Telsey, CEO of Telsey Advisory Group, gives her take on the retail industry and consumer behavior on the ‘Barron’s Roundtable.’

Bernstein acknowledged, “We are moving on the right path, but we still have a lot of work to do.”

Get Fox Business by clicking here

Meanwhile, consumers are struggling to combat inflation with interest rates that remain high.

Source: www.foxbusiness.com