CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday expressed concerns about the sustainability of recent market action. Even though the major indexes saw gains over the past two days, Cramer stressed that these positives could depend on the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s meeting on Wednesday.

Cramer used industrial equipment maker Caterpillar as an example. He said that despite registering good earnings before the opening on Tuesday, the company’s shares declined. Cramer attributed the action to fears about a potential slowdown of the broader economy, as investors consider the U.S. government’s plans to spend trillions on infrastructure.

“Those positives are not worth a hot bucket of spit in this market, because we reevaluate companies every single day, every single hour, every single minute, based on the macro environment, as controlled by the Fed and which Over the long run we call the yield curve.”

For Cramer, this “immediate wholesale revaluation process” can only end when long-term interest rates peak, either because the bond market becomes balanced, or the Fed resolves to halt rate increases. But Cramer acknowledged it was unclear when that result would come.

“Positive days like yesterday and today make you feel like one of those bullish results may be around the corner, giving us confidence in the 2024 projections,” he said. “But we get a bust tomorrow and the stocks that had a big rise today see those gains wiped out immediately.

Click here to download Jim Cramer’s Guide to Investing At no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest better.

Sign up now Following Jim Cramer’s every move in the markets for CNBC Investing Club.

Disclaimer CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust owns shares of Caterpillar and Meta.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to delve deeper into Cramer’s world? Beat him!

mad money twitter , jim cramer twitter – Facebook – Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the Mad Money website? [email protected]

Source: www.cnbc.com