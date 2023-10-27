Despite tight market fundamentals, the rally in oil prices has reversed

Oil prices have failed to gain any momentum after three weeks of escalating tensions in the Middle East, despite strong market fundamentals., Brent crude for December delivery was trading 1.8% lower at $88.49 a barrel at 1400 a.m. ET in Thursday’s intraday session, while the December WTI contract fell by a similar margin to $83.88 a barrel. Brent has fallen 7.0% over the past week, while WTI is down 4.8% over the time frame due to concerns about the global economy and energy demand.

Oil prices have been volatile over the past few months as negative catalysts often outweigh positive catalysts and vice versa. In recent days, fears of an expanding conflict between Israel and Hamas, which could embroil Iran and its allies in the region, have significantly supported oil prices. However, the US and other countries are urging Israel to delay a full invasion of Gaza, which the Middle East nation has so far complied with.

Meanwhile, global oil supply continues to shrink despite record production by US shale. The latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly data was highly bullish, with crude oil inventories falling 4.49 MB to 419.75 MB, taking the deficit to 20.91 MB below the five-year average. Crude oil inventories at the WTI pricing center in Cushing, Oklahoma fell 0.76 MB to a nine-year low of 21.01 MB. Meanwhile, gasoline inventories fell 2.37 MB to 223.90 MB, leaving a surplus of just 0.40 MB over the five-year average. Implied demand improved significantly w/w, with net demand increasing by 2.231 mb/d to 21.897 mb/d and gasoline demand increasing by 362 mb/d to 8.943 mb/d. Gasoline demand is 8.792 MB/day year-to-date, a mere 0.2% year-over-year contraction and good for a sharp improvement from the 5.6% decline recorded in September. Gasoline demand is up 0.4% so far this year.

What’s even better is that commodity analysts are predicting that the oil market will continue to tighten through the rest of the year.

Commodity analysts at Standard Chartered predict a 120MB decline in global inventories in Q4, in addition to a 172MB decline in Q3. Experts expect the inventory draw rate to increase from 0.52 MB/day in October to 1.38 MB/day in November and 1.99 MB/day in December. StanChart says it is possible that the current dominance of Middle East headline trading has led to lower prices by distracting the market from both falling inventories and productive policies aimed at securing a soft landing for the market at higher price levels. In other words, the recent trend of higher prices with lower volatility has been replaced by a downward trend with higher volatility.

This is a notable trend given the increase in US production. U.S. crude oil production rose 0.7% in July to 12.99 million barrels per day (bpd), the most since November 2019, when output rose 13 million bpd, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed. Had reached the peak of. Texas production rose 1.3% to 5.6 million bpd in July, the highest on record; North Dakota’s output rose 1.2% to 1.2 million bpd, while New Mexico’s output rose 0.6% to 1.8 million bpd.

The demand side of the equation is equally encouraging. According to StanChart, global oil demand has already exceeded pre-COVID oil demand set in August 2019, averaging 102.33 million barrels per day (mb/d), an AM/M increase of 1.2 mb/d and a y/y of 2.3. Y is good for growth. MB/D. Analysts refuted arguments by some Wall Street analysts that higher oil prices have already dampened demand.

Mitigating Middle East Risk

Last week, Standard Chartered described a medium-term decline in Iranian oil exports as the most likely outcome of changes in the geopolitical landscape. That’s not far-fetched: Last week, the Biden administration imposed new tariffs on Iran over its ballistic missile and drone programs.

In August, we reported that Iran’s oil exports had reached a record high, largely thanks to the Biden administration as Tehran boosted production to keep markets well supplied and oil prices low. Price reaction to escalating tensions in the Middle East has been modest so far; However, the Israel–Gaza war is likely to lead to significant changes in US policy on Iran due to its open support for and support of Hamas.

Barriers on Iranian oil exports were eased following the signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2015, but were tightened again after the US withdrew from the JCPOA during the Trump administration, with waivers granted in 2020. Production fell below 2 MB/d. Consumer countries were withdrawn. Iran’s oil production and exports have increased rapidly under the Biden administration, with production reaching 3 mb/d, including 500,000 b/d in the current year, while exports are less than 2 mb/d.

StanChart says that despite the significant increase in volatility, changes in the situation in the oil futures market have been modest. Analysts say this is not the extreme point of the distribution as might be expected in a full-blown Middle East crisis, adding that the speculative situation is also not extreme, especially in Brent. The latest fund manager data shows prices are about US$6 per barrel (bbl) lower than at the end of September despite no significant deterioration in fundamentals. StanChart says Middle East geopolitical risks are currently significantly underpriced and the current fundamentals alone are enough to justify a full reversal of this month’s price declines.

