Despite this year’s troubles, Britons’ holidays abroad ‘could break records next year’

Heatwaves, rising prices and a flight slump will not stop Britons from taking holidays abroad in potentially record numbers next year, according to the annual travel industry snapshot.

Nearly two-thirds (64%) expect to travel abroad in the next 12 months, with 52% traveling abroad in the first full year without Covid-related restrictions, the highest level since 2019.

About 84% of people surveyed by travel association Abeta took a holiday either at home or abroad, down from the 2019 boom year at normal pre-pandemic levels.

Research conducted shortly after the heatwave in late August and alongside the disruption caused by the air traffic control failure suggested travelers would take more holidays outside the peak summer months, although value for money was likely to be the bigger driver. Is. climate crisis.

By some margin, Spain remained in the top spot, with Turkey rising significantly as the weaker lira makes it a more affordable destination.

Mark Tanzer, chief executive of ABTA, said: “Over the past 12 months, household budgets have continued to suffer due to the rising cost of living, while travel has been impacted by a range of challenges – including bushfires and an unprecedented air traffic control. Including outages.

“Despite this, people’s commitment to holidays and their confidence in travel remains strong.”

The 64% of people planning to move in the next 12 months to August 2024 will equal the record set just before Covid arrived. An Abta spokesperson said: “This is quite a big jump from the 52% made this year – it’s a big deal, but it will be back strongly to 2019 levels, which was a record year.”

The survey predates the outbreak of the war in the Middle East, although Abta said its members have reported no impact on travel bookings to date.

The research found an increase in people taking multi-destination “post-pandemic bucket list trips.”

In addition to cost of living, Ebata said sustainable travel was a factor in how people were choosing holidays – but there was a significant gap between what people said they would do and what they booked.

While more than two-thirds claimed to be concerned about a number of factors, with animal welfare at the top, and 47% said they were conscious of the impact of air travel, only 12% chose alternative transport, And half admitted that they do not pay attention to any such issues. Considerations when booking.

An ABTA spokesperson said: “The intention is there and some people are moving to take action, but there is little difference between saying and doing – but it is encouraging to see that people are making decisions that take environmental factors into account. “

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com