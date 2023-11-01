Despite the boom in the US economy, the Fed has prepared to keep the rates stable

The Fed’s policy rate is likely to remain in the range of 5.25%-5.50%

US economy defies recession expectations

All eyes on Powell for clues on monetary policy outlook

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) – During its two-year battle with inflation, the Federal Reserve has tried to suppress consumers through high interest rates so tight that they stop spending, with supply outpacing demand. Bring and take American economic growth under it. Ability to reduce price pressure.

This has not happened yet.

Financial markets expect the U.S. central bank to keep interest rates on hold at the end of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, with policymakers now having to decide whether the economy’s stronger-than-expected performance is the last gasp of consumer extravagance. began during the COVID-19 pandemic, or evidence that monetary policy is still not tight enough to fully return inflation to the Fed’s 2% target.

Since the last policy meeting in September, when central bank policymakers also left rates unchanged, the incoming data showed stronger-than-expected employment growth, stronger-than-expected economic growth and only a sluggish improvement in the pace of inflation. Has gone. 3.4% in September, based on the Fed’s preferred gauge, well above target.

The same theme continued with the release of new labor market data on Wednesday, showing the number of job openings remained at about 1.5 compared to the number of people looking for work during September. The data has been the focus of the Fed’s attention as a sign of the continuing mismatch between demand for workers and the number of job seekers.

Reuters Graphics Reuters Graphics

As policymakers have said, there are reasons for the central bank to “exercise caution” in approving further rate hikes. Most notable are market-based interest rates that have been driven higher by investors independent of any action by the Fed: yields on long-term U.S. Treasury bonds have risen since last summer and the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has risen. climbed nearly 8%, a level not seen in nearly a quarter century. Ultimately, Fed officials think these developments will slow business and household spending.

But data in recent weeks have provided little clarity about when that might happen, with a long-awaited decline in hiring, housing inflation, spending on services and other key data points postponed by an economy Which will not come out.

Meanwhile, the bond market showed why it cannot be a reliable ally. Yields fell sharply after the US Treasury announced it was selling less debt than expected, sending the interest rate on the 10-year Treasury below 4.8% after hitting a recent high above 5%.

“The Treasury announcement was not as bad as feared. The guidance that there may be only one more quarter where it will increase was somewhat of a relief,” said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. “

Even a rise in bond yields, which some Fed officials have cited as an alternative to the central bank’s own rate hikes, may simply be a recognition of the economy’s strength and an implicit signal that the Fed is fighting inflation. It may take more effort to eliminate it.

“We think real rates are high due to very strong US growth,” Citi analysts wrote ahead of this week’s Fed meeting. “If we’re right, the Fed risks falling behind the real growth and inflation curve,” even if the economy slows to the 4.9% annual pace seen in the third quarter.

Reuters Graphics Reuters Graphics

consumers are still spending

The US central bank is scheduled to release its latest policy statement at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT). Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference after half an hour.

Investors consider it almost certain that the central bank will keep its benchmark overnight interest rate in the range of 5.25%-5.50% it set at its meeting in July, with the possibility of any further increases going forward.

With no updated economic or interest rate projections released at this meeting, the focus will be on whether the new policy statement or Powell’s comments lean towards or away from another hike.

As of the September meeting, Fed officials said they still think another rate hike will be necessary. If anything, the data since then has probably left that door open.

GDP growth for the third quarter is the best example of the risks the Fed is trying to mitigate, with pandemic-era savings, a low unemployment rate and ongoing healthy wage growth, boosting consumer sentiment. Allows to promote economic development. It refuted concerns that developments such as renewed student loan payments and weak consumer confidence would prompt people to step back.

Instead, consumer-facing companies like McDonald’s and Amazon have topped consensus earnings while home prices have continued to rise despite high mortgage rates.

As pandemic-era programs have pumped trillions of dollars into household bank accounts, economists have tried to determine when those extra savings will expire. After the US government reported a surprise third-quarter economic growth report last week, some analysts reassessed and suggested there was still perhaps $1 trillion left to meet consumption and, potentially, higher prices.

“Given consumer resilience, the risk may be to a sharp decline in the near term,” wrote Nancy Vanden Houten, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. “There is a lot to be said for so-called ‘revenge spending’… there may be room for more growth going forward,” he said, referring to increased spending during the pandemic recovery.

According to the Conference Board, consumer confidence levels have fallen to recession levels amid many concerns, yet spending is rising.

“Consumers are concerned about rising prices generally and grocery and gasoline prices in particular,” Conference Board chief economist Dana Peterson said Tuesday. The business group said its consumer expectations index for October remained below one level. Which usually signals a coming recession. “Consumers also expressed concerns about the political situation and high interest rates. Concerns about war/conflict also increased amid the recent turmoil in the Middle East.”

Reuters Graphics Reuters Graphics

All this has been on the Fed’s mind as well.

Powell has said in recent months that he thinks Fed policy is generally working “as expected”, with higher borrowing costs and tighter financial conditions ultimately slowing the economy, but in savings. The timeline has probably slowed down due to the surge and deeper long-term effects of the pandemic. An imbalance between supply and demand, especially for labour.

In other words, while what may be going on may be a slow, grinding adjustment back to the 2% inflation target, the Fed may not want to rush if the alternative is a large increase in unemployment and an unnecessary recession.

But Powell has also said growth needs to slow — and if that doesn’t happen, that means the Fed will need to raise its policy rates even higher.

“It’s a good thing that the economy is strong. It’s a good thing that the economy has been able to withstand the tightening that we’ve done. It’s a good thing that the labor market is strong,” Powell said at his news conference. End of September 19-20 policy meeting. But “if the economy comes out stronger than expected, it just means we have to do more in terms of monetary policy to get back to 2%. Because we will get back to 2%.”

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Dan Burns and Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

A graduate of the University of Maryland and Johns Hopkins University, with previous experience as a foreign correspondent, economics reporter and local staffer for The Washington Post, covering the U.S. Federal Reserve, monetary policy and the economy.

Source: www.reuters.com