Despite talk of free speech, X appears to be muting one of his most viewed tweets

Patrick Green talks about getting his @roadtoserfdom3 reinstated on Twitter/x in a video.

patrick green Grew up in Boston in a family of booksellers. He said he left school after the seventh grade. For a time, he was a security guard at the Boston Public Library. After that, he spent years as a contract database engineer building software that would streamline how companies like Staples put together their glossy circulars by feeding updated prices into ad templates, a product that Time was a novelty. He even played traditional Irish folk tunes as a DJ on Boston College’s radio station.

However, Green is best known as the person behind @roadtoserfdom3, the . Vaccine passport? Like a “movement license,” Green said. vaccines? “gene therapy.” lockdown? “Public imprisonment.”

Green’s views on the pandemic, vaccines and the global agenda drove an impact – at last count, officially 50 million. Although there is no definitive list of the most viewed tweets of all time, that number would put Green’s tweet in Elon Musk territory. The platform’s billionaire owner, whom he has nicknamed X, has 165 million followers compared to Green’s 40,000 and currently has a pinned tweet with 49 million views.

The actual number of reaches for Green’s post is likely much higher. Last year, X abandoned its Covid misinformation policy, a change that was part of Musk’s plan to make the platform a haven for free speech. But Green’s posts, which he calls “agitation-licensed tweets,” are being suppressed. At best, it’s stuck in some weird limbo. Green’s fans say their “likes” on the tweet have disappeared, and forbes Was able to verify that this was indeed true. Green said forbes When he could check the tweet statistics, he saw that the views were disappearing day by day. He believes the actual number of impressions may be much higher – perhaps even up to millions.

“I know it got 1,300 likes in the first hour and a million views in the first 24 hours,” Green said. forbes, The tweet currently has 6,700 likes, but unlike most tweets, you can’t see how many people have viewed it. “As far as I know, everything he did on that tweet was new,” Green said. “For a time, you couldn’t like it, you couldn’t comment on it, you could only quote-tweet it. I caught them, using my own analysis, deleting 200,000 impressions at a time.

Green’s history with Twitter/X is a tumultuous one. Banned at the end of 2022, only to come back in January, they speculated it was linked to their “gene therapy” label for the vaccines. He never got any explanation. He was also never told why his account was reinstated, but he thinks it was related to a video sent to Musk that documented the pharmaceutical industry’s use of the term.

“I continue to demand answers from them,” Green said. forbes, “Hundreds and thousands of other people do the same. I’m sure Elon knows what’s going on.”

Asked why he felt his message reached so many people, Green acknowledged that it was controversial (many of his other ideas would fall into that bucket), but that it appealed to many people’s “gut feelings”. Was also consistent.

“As popular as it was, it wouldn’t have been read as much without Twitter’s heavy-handed tactics,” Green said. forbes,

For now, the post remains public and Green’s account is active, but the “likes” are disappearing. X did not respond Forbes’ Request for comment.

Source: www.forbes.com