Despite strong signs, the economy remains a problem for Biden. here's why

A shopper fills her cart at a grocery store in Los Angeles. Inflation has sent the price of groceries skyrocketing, but some prices are starting to come down.



Mario Tama/Getty Images

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Mario Tama/Getty Images

The economy is good. The economy is bad.

It depends on who you ask – and which party is in the White House. When? you ask.

It was another strong employment report on Friday, which exceeded expectations. Nearly 200,000 jobs were created last month and unemployment fell to 3.7%, close to full employment.

People are spending at a record rate this holiday shopping season – 200 million people shopped between Thanksgiving and Cyber ​​Monday, exceeding expectations and the most ever.

They spent a record $38 billion on holiday items during that short period, an 8% increase from a year earlier.

And according to the National Retail Federation, they’re expected to spend nearly $1 trillion on holiday shopping this year.

Despite all this, pessimism about the economy persists.

Both Gallup and Pew Research Center found that only 1 in 5 gave the economy an excellent or good rating.

Inflation, which has caused grocery and gas bills to be higher than Americans expect, is partly to blame for the sour mood. But there’s a lot more going on here.

There is a huge division among the parties on the question of the economy, and there is huge change every time a new administration comes in. And this party-line view of the economy is particularly noticeable among Republicans.

For example, according to Pew, in 2016 when former President Obama, a Democrat, was in office, only 18% of Republicans thought the economy was either good or excellent.

But in 2020, with Trump, a Republican, in office, it rose to 81%. And this year, with Biden in the White House, Republicans’ positive views about the economy dropped to just 10%.

Sure, inflation has increased, but economics alone doesn’t cause that kind of hit.

Consider: During Obama’s tenure, the economy was still recovering from the Great Recession, but unemployment was 4.7% by the time Obama left office. By February 2020, just before the pandemic hit, unemployment fell to 3.5%, a decline certainly, but not to the extreme that could convince Republicans. 63-point The increase occurred under Trump when inflation was flat.

Democrats were more optimistic about the economy during recent Democratic presidents, but not to the extent of Republicans’ wild swings.

According to Pew, in 2016, 46% of Democrats had a more positive view of the economy than negative. Under Trump in 2020, Democrats became more pessimistic, but only by 7 points.

In 2023, they drop to 28% — still 18 points more than Republicans, but not moving as fast as Republicans under Trump.

But pessimism cannot be dismissed as mere politics

President Biden speaks during an event in Washington in October while debating his administration’s “Bidennomics” agenda. But Biden has struggled to convince voters that his agenda is helping.



Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

While Republicans have made sharp changes in economic outlook and much of this may be politics, the fact that Democrats have also declined in their views about the economy shows that this is not the case. All About politics.

The fact is that inflation is one of those things that people can see – they see it on massive signs at gas stations and on their grocery bills. Overall inflation started rising after the pandemic and reached a high of 9.1% in June last year. But last summer food inflation was even higher at 11.4%.

This means that things like steak, bacon, eggs, cheese, potato chips, coffee, ice cream and cookies were more expensive. All are household items and become noticeable whenever someone checkout at a store.

Both overall inflation and food inflation have declined significantly since the beginning of the year, with overall inflation falling to 3.2% in October from 6.4% and food inflation falling to 3.3% from 10.1% in October.

Food inflation has declined particularly sharply since the summer, but that doesn’t mean prices have fallen much, and Biden doesn’t see any political benefit — 67% approve of Biden’s handling of the economy. Has been rejected. The latest Gallup survey, which is similar to the findings of other recent surveys.

Housing costs remain high in many parts of the country, and one reason inflation is low is that the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates significantly, making the ability to purchase a home increasingly difficult.

The economy, but especially how much goods cost, will always be top of mind for voters. And politically there is no easy solution.

Biden and his campaign team will have to hope that inflation will continue to decline, the Fed will start lowering rates, and people will feel less pressure on their wallets in an election year, because right now this issue will be a special one for Biden to seek re-election. Makes it physically unsafe.

Source: www.npr.org