The stock market can’t sustain its uptrend—and that’s a bad sign because the selloff is accelerating.

The S&P 500 index fell 2.5% last week, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.6%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.1%. This puts the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in correction territory with declines of 10% or more from year’s highs.

The S&P 500 tried hard to rally, as it did several times over the past few months, but those surges have almost always failed. Some of these mini-rallies since the summer lasted several weeks, but ended at a lower level than previous rallies, a theme that repeated itself again. This continued selloff indicates that the market is losing confidence in the economy, earnings and what stocks are actually worth.

“The sentiment has changed,” says Jay Woods, chief global strategist at Freedom Capital Markets. “Things seem to be falling apart. “It gives me pause.”

Especially now that good news is once again bad news. The US economy grew at a rate of 4.9% in the third quarter before inflation, which seems like a fantastic number. Unfortunately, this only confirms the Fed’s determination to keep interest rates high to calm the economy and inflation. Although a rate hike is not expected, investors will keep an eye on how long rates will remain high at the central bank’s meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Advertisement – Scroll to continue

And for good reason. The higher rates remain, the slower economic and profit growth should be because tight policy has a delayed impact on the economy. This also makes investors and companies skeptical about the good news coming from corporate earnings. Meta Platform (ticker: META) warned on its third-quarter earnings call that ad sales could slow, even though its earnings and sales easily topped forecasts, causing the stock to fall 3.7%.

Meta is not alone. According to Evercore ISI, S&P 500 companies that beat third-quarter sales and earnings estimates gained an average of just 0.5% after the report, half the five-year average of 1%. Such noisy market reactions to earnings reflect a market that is still very expensive.

The S&P 500 is trading at about 17 times expected earnings per share over the next 12 months. This is high, given that higher yields make future profits less valuable, which should be valued at valuation multiples. According to Evercore, historically, the S&P 500’s multiple should land somewhere in the low teens when the 10-year yield, at 4.84%, is as high as it is now.

Advertisement – Scroll to continue

“At least in the short term, yields are here to stay,” says Steve Sosnik, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers.

Investors should expect stocks to remain stranded as well. Although they are unlikely to make new highs, it is better than making new highs.

write to Jacob Sonenshine at [email protected]

Source: www.barrons.com