Despite snafus, ESA’s Euclid should begin regular science in January

Illustration of the Euclid Mission in action by Artit. ESA via Wikipedia

Even the most successful space missions face snafus early on that can keep their project managers up all night. And the European Space Agency’s Euclid mission is no exception. About a month after its launch last July, the team realized the spacecraft was having problems. That could ultimately jeopardize Euclid’s upcoming wide-area survey to understand the universe’s unseen dark energy and dark matter.

ESA says that high-energy radiation produced by both the universe and the brightness of our own star sometimes results in artifacts or false signals in Euclid’s observations. ESA notes that these false signals gradually reduced the number of real stars and affected Euclid’s Fine Guidance Sensor, a finely tuned star tracker that the spacecraft required to complete its six-year science observations. need to.

Yet in the interim, Euclid’s Fine Guidance Sensor has been updated with new software and tested for ten days in orbit, and everything is looking good, the Euclid team notes.

At a media day at its Space Operations Center in Darmstadt, Germany earlier this month, ESA released five preliminary science images that exceeded expectations.

But is Euclid’s science already behind schedule?

Guidance issues meant that all the early release observational data taken was not good, so ESA only released good ERO data on Nov. 7, Jason Rhodes, U.S. science lead for Euclid at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, told me via email. . But there is hope that ESA might find time to retake observations of ERO targets that had guidance problems before fixing that system, he says.

Rhodes says the next step for the mission will be to perform a ‘phase diversity calibration’ as soon as Euclid’s commissioning phase ends. This is a process in which the elements of the telescope are shifted slightly (for example, the distance between the primary and secondary mirrors) and images of the stars are then obtained. This, he says, helps us build a better model of the telescope’s ‘point spread function’, which is the shape of a point source (like a star) in the images.

Fine Guidance System hardware is working properly

What we’re going to do next is take a variety of images that will help us understand the camera’s response to images of stars, says Rhodes. It is necessary for us to measure the sizes of galaxies very precisely, he says.

Rhodes says this ‘phase variation calibration’ period will take one to two months and then Euclid will be ready to begin surveying the sky at about seven square degrees per day for six years.

Euclid is a European mission, built and operated by ESA, with contributions from NASA. ESA says it is designed to map the effects of dark matter and dark energy on the visible universe (galaxies and their stars and nebulae) and thereby create a 3-D map of the “invisible universe”.

Rhodes says Euclid will measure the sizes and positions of about two billion galaxies across a third of the sky.

Euclid may also spot potentially dangerous near-Earth asteroids

Although Euclid was not designed to study asteroids, it is expected to see more than 150,000 of them as foreground objects in its images.

This will create a goldmine of data on asteroids; We will characterize smaller and more distant asteroids than is possible with ground-based telescopes, Humberto Campins, a planetary scientist at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, told me via email. He says Euclid will see small asteroids throughout the asteroid belt, from Mars to Jupiter.

Campins says there are indications that the sample structures of smaller asteroids do not necessarily appear to be those of larger asteroids. He says Euclid will specifically diagnose this population of small asteroids, helping to determine whether there are structural differences with size, and what this tells us about the origin and evolution of asteroids.

Euclid will also be able to characterize the regions of the inner belt where near-Earth asteroids originate and thus what to expect when they become NEAs that can impact Earth.

Regular Euclid science observations should begin soon

The goal is to eventually cover 15,000 square degrees, avoiding the Milky Way and the ecliptic plane (Earth’s orbital plane around the Sun), where extragalactic observations can best be made, Francis Bernardo, head of Euclid’s scientific consortium, told me in Darmstadt. I told. And he doesn’t expect regular science to begin before mid-January.

But the good news is that even though the nominal lifetime of the Euclid mission is only six years, there should be enough fuel onboard to extend the mission for several years.

Andreas Rudolph, Euclid’s flight director, told me in Darmstadt, “We’re using cold gas micro propulsion thrusters and the cold gas we have is basically very high-pressure compressed nitrogen that effectively runs out in about 11 years.” It will be done.