Despite Russia’s threat, Ukraine is sending more grain through the Black Sea

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Grain is rumbling in rail cars and trucks around a storage facility in central Ukraine, a place where a growing number of companies are looking to export their food to people facing hunger around the world. Are struggling for.

Now, more grain is being unloaded from jam-packed silos and headed to ports on the Black Sea, crossing a new shipping corridor launched after Russia pulled out of a U.N.-brokered deal this summer. Ready to do so, which allowed food to flow safely out of Ukraine. war.

“It was hard, but we kept working… We discovered how we could accept every ton of products our partners needed,” Roman Andreikiev, director general of the facility, said of the termination of the grain deal in July. Ukraine’s new corridor, protected by the military, now allows it to “free up warehouse space and increase activity.”

Despite attacks and the threat of explosive mines, a large number of ships are heading to Ukraine’s Black Sea ports and leaving with grain, metals and other goods. It is boosting Ukraine’s agriculture-dependent economy and bringing back a major source of wheat, corn, barley, sunflower oil and other affordable food products to parts of Africa, the Middle East and Asia where local prices have risen. And food insecurity is increasing. ,

“We are seeing renewed confidence among commercial operators to take on Ukrainian grain cargoes,” said Munro Anderson, head of operations at Vessel Protect, which assesses the risks of warfare at sea and provides insurance with the support of Lloyd’s. Whose members form the world’s largest insurance market.

Ihor Osmachko, director general of Agroprosperis Group, one of Ukraine’s largest agricultural producers and exporters, says he is feeling “more optimistic than two months ago.”

“At that time, it was completely unclear how to survive,” he said.

Since the company’s first ship departed in mid-September, it says it has shipped more than 300,000 metric tons of grain to Egypt, Spain, China, Bangladesh, the Netherlands, Tunisia and Turkey.

The UK government said that after abandoning a deal brokered by the UN and Turkey, Russia has attacked Ukraine’s Black Sea ports – a vital connection to global trade – and grain infrastructure, killing more than 1 million people. Enough food to feed more people for a year has been destroyed.

The risk to ships is the main obstacle to new shipping corridors. Russia, whose officials have not commented on the corridor, warned this summer that ships headed to Ukraine’s Black Sea ports would be considered carrying weapons.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the allies had agreed to provide his country with ships to help protect commercial vessels in the Black Sea, but more air defense systems were needed.

“Air defense is in short supply,” he told reporters at an international food security summit in Kiev on Saturday. “But what is important is that we have agreements, we have positive signals and the corridor is operational.”

While a Liberian-flagged commercial ship was hit in a deadly missile attack in the port of Odessa this month, insurers, brokers and banks, together with the Ukrainian government, announced affordable coverage for Black Sea grain shipments. Which gave peace of mind to the shippers. ,

Despite such attacks, Ukraine has exported more than 5.6 million metric tons of grain and other products through the new corridor, the US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink tweeted Friday. Ukraine’s Deputy Economy Minister Taras Kacha said that before the war, it was about double that per month.

“The way they’re transporting right now is certainly much more expensive and time-consuming,” said Kelly Gaughry, a senior research analyst at agricultural data and analytics firm Grow Intelligence.

“But they’re getting product door-to-door, which I think is better than a lot of people are expecting because the grain initiative is coming to an end,” he said.

Farmers are also facing low prices for their grain, making sending trucks to the oft-attacked port of Odessa not worth the risk for an agricultural company near the front lines.

Instead, Slavhorod, which farms near the border with Russia in Sumy province and faces daily shelling, has chosen to store its peas, wheat, soybeans, sunflowers and corn in warehouses.

There are risks in keeping the 3,500-hectare (8,650-acre) farm running: Workers were gathering corn in a field 3 kilometers (about 2 miles) from Russia that had been warned of explosive mines.

But “if not us then who?” This is the only industry that brings some income to the country,” said Oleksandr Kubrakov, chief agronomist of Slavhorod, who escaped being driven over a mine last year.

But maintaining morale is becoming increasingly challenging.

“Enthusiasm is low this year because grain prices are low, product remains near the limit and it could be destroyed at any time,” he said. “It’s a big risk.”

Since the war began, Ukraine has struggled to deliver its food supplies to countries in need. Even during the year-long UN accord, when Ukraine sent about 33 million metric tons of food, Russia was accused of slowing down ship inspections by all parties.

“That corridor worked out for us in an unexpected way,” said Mykola Horbakov, president of the Ukrainian Grain Association.

Now, the Ukrainian military decides when it is safe to travel.

“It may incur additional costs, but it is still more predictable than before,” Horbakov said.

Agroprosperis Group’s Osmachko agrees. Before the invasion, exporters paid $50 per metric ton to ship grain via the Black Sea. Osmachko said post-war alternatives – including river routes through Europe – cost the company about three times as much. Under Ukraine’s new corridor, the company pays $70 to $80 per metric ton.

“It’s more efficient, more profitable,” he said.

In addition, Ukraine’s shipping corridor allows ships to travel through less dangerous areas than grain deals and avoid often-delayed inspections, Vessel Protect’s Anderson said.

Agroprosperis Group no longer needs to pay for waiting for ships. Osmachko said inspection delays cost the company $30 million during the year’s grain dealings.

Although the delay has been overcome, there is still “military risk, security risk, war risk”. And not all insurance companies are willing to take this risk,” Osmachko said.

To ease that barrier, an insurance program launched this month to provide affordable coverage to ships carrying food from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. The partnership between insurance broker Marsh McLennan, Lloyd’s, two Ukrainian state banks and the government offers up to $50 million each of two types of coverage protecting against damage and other losses.

In another boost, a humanitarian program that donates Ukrainian grain to countries facing food shortages was extended on Saturday with support from countries around the world. After that, it will bring enough grain to help about 400,000 people in Nigeria, Zelensky said.

Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky said the new shipping corridor aims to export at least 6 million metric tons of grain a month. The ministry said it has a lot of work to do: Ukraine exported 4.3 million metric tons of grain through all routes in October.

“We maintain cautious optimism, based on the fact that we have fought before and will continue to fight,” he said.

