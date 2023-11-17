Despite rivals’ concerns, Hyundai, Kia see strong EV demand

By Abhirup Roy

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Hyundai Motor and Kia see strong demand in the United States for electric vehicles (EVs), senior executives at the South Korean automakers told Reuters ahead of the Los Angeles auto show.

The comments run counter to industry fears that inflation and higher interest rates will undermine the boom in EV sales. Other major EV manufacturers from Tesla to Ford Motor have halted EV-related factory construction due to economy-related concerns.

“I’m still very bullish on battery electrics,” Hyundai’s global chief operating officer Jose Munoz said in Los Angeles ahead of the auto show that opens Friday. He said that the company’s EV sales are doubling year-on-year.

“Our investment in the battery electric plant in Savannah (Georgia) is moving forward. So we are doing as much as we can to have it ready by October next year,” he said. “(Investments) are not on track. They have accelerated. We are moving forward.”

Munoz said that, “Based on what I see, I need more. If I had more capacity today, I could sell more cars.”

Kia, which is 34% owned by Hyundai, also has a similar view to its sister company.

Press Day at the Los Angeles Auto Show

“Despite the weather outside, we’re still growing organically,” said Steven Center, chief operating officer of Kia America, referring to the economic climate. “We’re not seeing a recession.”

He said Kia is expanding into additional areas that will power EV growth. “All things being equal, as they say in economics, we will continue to grow volumes, and the EV side will grow the most.”

Inflation and high interest rates have increased the cost of buying a car. Electric-vehicle makers, meanwhile, are dealing with supply-chain bottlenecks and pricing pressure from Tesla, which has led to cuts in EV prices this year.

According to Cox Automotive, the average price paid for a new EV in the United States dropped from $60,000 in January to more than $50,000 in September.

The cuts helped third-quarter EV sales surge 50% from a year earlier to a record of more than 300,000 vehicles.

Still, Tesla CEO Elon Musk last month highlighted his concerns about expanding factory capacity until interest rates drop, prompting similar caution from General Motors and Ford.

Startups Lucid and Fisker this month cut their 2023 production targets and Swedish EV maker Polestar cut its delivery forecast and halved its margin guidance for the year.

Nearly one in four Americans in the market for a new car intends to buy an EV, according to consumer insights firm Langston Co. That’s not enough, said Spencer Immel, a partner at Langston.

“As early adopters have made the transition, there is a lack of new interested consumers to keep demand for the EV category high,” he said.

Of course, many in the industry are still trying to understand EV trends. Atsushi Osaki, chief executive of Japanese automaker Subaru, told Reuters he was not sure about demand in the short term, but remained committed to the EV market.

“At the moment there may be a little bit of stagnation due to inflation, but as we look at it in the longer term to 2030, we believe we will have the ability to have about half of our sales from battery EVs.” ” She said. “However, since it is the market that ultimately decides, we will adapt flexibly.”

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Henderson and Matthew Lewis)

Source: finance.yahoo.com