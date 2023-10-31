Despite reports of declining tourism, the autumn months are looking great for Asheville business

ASHEVILLE – In recent years, visitors have spent millions in the area when fall leaves are at their fullest and brightest – October.

Following reports of declining tourism over the past six months, October – traditionally the busiest month of visitor spending for the Asheville area – was put to the test during the August Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority meeting to see how businesses performed for the year. Was seen as a litmus test.

For some local businesses, the answer to how October was going was clear. Perhaps not in ready sales data, but in customer attendance.

Shopping will take place outside the Grove Arcade on October 27, 2023.

On the morning of October 27, the downtown location of Asheville-based shoe retailer, Tops for Shoes, was about half full shortly after the 10 a.m. opening.

“Business is fantastic,” said Dean Peterson, the store’s general manager, after gesturing to a room full of customers.

“We are very grateful.”

Good vibrations for October?

Although there is not much data yet, the positive mood is shared by others.

Alexandra Ross runs Art for Animals, selling her art on T-shirts for the past “four to five years” and donating some of the proceeds to various conservation groups. On October 27, Ross was set upon just outside the Grove Arcade.

“Business has been very good in October,” Ross said, noting that the numbers feel higher than previous post-COVID years.

Matthew Brzostowski, who established himself not far from Ross, has been selling his art in the area for 15 years.

Art for Animals T-shirt on display. October 27, 2023.

Brzostowski said not only was the month beautiful, but business also felt “pretty good.”

“It seems like the numbers are higher,” Brzostowski said.

Brzostowski said it’s a “difficult balance” to assess what’s good for tourism or locals — even if it provides more business.

Erica Evers, who runs Dancing Bear Toys with her sister Sarah Evers, said this month has been “pretty good.”

“We’re fully prepared and have full expectations that it’s going to be a great season,” Evers said.

“As the summer season approaches, it feels like things are really strong. And that may be why a lot of locals travel in the summer,” he said.

New offseason for Asheville businesses?

Jeff Kaplan, director of Venture Asheville, said local consumers are inundated with good companies — like Devil’s Foot Beverage Co. or Poppy Popcorn — that feel like October is coming.

“It feels like it’s a healthy side of the economy. It’s a good job market. It’s a good spending market,” Kaplan said.

A recent study by Smart Asset found that small businesses in Asheville operate with a 29% return and make about 12% of total income in the county. This number is the highest for any metropolitan area in North Carolina.

Jeffrey Kaplan, director of Venture Asheville.

Kaplan believes the earlier slowdown can be attributed to changing patterns, where previous months – when housing sales may have been lower – may have resulted in a new offseason pattern.

“I think as Asheville matures and grows, our offseason will get shorter and shorter,” Kaplan said.

Kaplan noted that perhaps the past months have signaled a shift in local businesses’ offseason — causing some markets to be down at unusual times, but still bounce back during the region’s strongest month.

Asheville-based shoe retailer, Tops for Shoes, October 27, 2023.

Strong local economy?

A recent moving report from Movebuddha, a national moving company, found that Asheville has a 3 to 1 in-to-out ratio – the highest in-to-out ratio in the country.

This means that for every 100 people interested in moving away from Asheville in 2023, 310 people will be interested in moving to the area. The report uses US Census data as well as data on the number of movers who have used Movebuddha to move to or away from Asheville.

Kaplan said he believes these changing trends could become a force for the market.

“They distract from the September recession, or why travel isn’t as important anymore,” Kaplan said. “We have a growing resident base. This will sustain our companies and retail and restaurants during these turbulent times.”

Between 2010 and 2020, Asheville’s population grew 13.4% and is now estimated at just under 94,000, according to U.S. Census estimates.

housing sale

Pinecrest Bed & Breakfast owner Dianne Rogers said the inn is 80% occupied — a number that is “exactly the same” as October 2022 — a month that set a record for lodging spending in the Asheville area.

Last October, visitors spent more than $74 million on stays in the area, a record and surpassing pre-pandemic numbers, according to data from the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority and VisitNC.

Rogers said he hired a marketing agency in July to “combat the softness in the market,” while also utilizing opportunities for hospitality partnerships provided by ExploreAsheville in September.

“It seems like they’re working,” Rogers said of the marketing efforts.

