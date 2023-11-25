Despite OpenAI shakeup, neurosurgeons say augmented reality is a game changer

Augmented reality surgical navigation integrates computer-generated images such as MRI or CT scans. , [+] With intraoperative visualization of the surgical field, essentially merging the virtual and physical worlds. getty

With all the turmoil surrounding OpenAI last week, many people became concerned about its broader impact on the medical field, especially with regard to innovations like augmented reality for surgical procedures. AR still promises to revolutionize the approach to complex surgical procedures by increasing precision, efficiency, and accuracy in the operating room. This could lead to fewer errors, better outcomes and a better quality of life for patients who suffer from spine diseases, brain tumors and many other conditions.

When Dr. Timothy Witham, professor of neurosurgery and orthopedic surgery at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, performed the first augmented reality surgical navigation spine surgery in the US in June 2020, he had completed thousands of successful spine surgeries with excellence. Result. As director of the Johns Hopkins Neurosurgery Spinal Fusion Laboratory, Dr. Witham saw ARSN as “an opportunity to provide even better and more precise care for my patients.”

ARSN integrates computer-generated images such as MRI or CT scans with intraoperative visualization of the surgical field, essentially merging the virtual and physical worlds. AR overlays images onto the surgeon’s view of the patient, providing the surgeon with real-time feedback on precise anatomical locations. Without ARSN, the patient and surgical team’s exposure to radiation may be increased because the surgeon may need to stop surgery periodically to take CT scans or fluoroscopic images to guide the procedure.

AR for surgery preparation

There are many ways in which AR can be integrated into surgical practice. Surgeons can use AR to review 3-D models of a patient’s anatomy in preparation for surgery. Decisions regarding the location of the incision, the size of the incision, and potential challenges that may arise during surgery may be considered.

“Augmented reality is poised to improve our approach to brain tumor surgery,” said Dr. Simon Hanft, section head of neurosurgical oncology at WMCHealth. “It provides an incredibly detailed 3-D simulated environment in which we can simulate the operation. You can practice your approach. This goes far beyond looking at a traditional MRI and considering the operation in your mind.

AR is an excellent tool for medical students and residents to simulate surgical environments to gain proficiency in surgical procedures before participating in actual surgery with or without AR.

AR during surgery

During the actual surgery, the surgeon wears a headset with what is known as a head-mounted display, like the one a fighter pilot wears. The headset is comfortable, well-designed and easy to take on and off. It weighs about two pounds, so it doesn’t put too much pressure on the surgeon’s head and neck. Some forms of AR integrate images into the microscope display that the surgeon uses during the procedure.

Just as physicians and insurance companies using artificial intelligence must disclose this to patients, surgeons using AR must also disclose this, Dr. Witham said, every time a patient consents to a procedure. Do it when given.

The patient is then taken to the operating room, where additional scans can be performed, which are loaded into the headset. The headset projects films of the patient onto the body, so the surgeon watches the films throughout the procedure. Even before making the initial incision, surgeons feel like they have X-ray vision because they can see inside the patient’s body.

Left panel: Dr. Timothy Witham (right) of Johns Hopkins University Hospital working with Dr. Ann , [+] Liu (left) as he performs one of America’s first augmented reality guided surgeries for spinal instrumentation placement. Center panel: Augmented reality views through a headset represent sagittal, axial, and 3D images of the spinal cord giving the neurosurgeon “X-ray vision.” Right panel: The surgeon’s view of the patient through the headset and the augmented view of the patient superimposed on it. Dr. Timothy Witham

This allows the surgeon to continuously visualize the anatomy without taking his or her attention away from the patient’s body and focusing on external monitors. Shifting attention can increase the time required to complete a task by 30–40%, being detrimental to the motor function at hand and also increasing the cognitive burden of the surgeon. ARSN also reduces line of sight obstacles, which refers to any object that may interfere with intraoperative navigation by blocking tracking markers or the camera.

“We can use AR during surgery to improve the accuracy and understanding of surgery in real time,” both Dr. Witham and Hanft said. “I see this as a technology that will become widely integrated into the field of brain surgery with transformative potential,” Dr. Hanft said.

why does it matter

When it comes to spine surgery, precision is extremely important. Surgeons using the freehand technique without any technical assistance have screw placement accuracy rates in the 93–98.5% range. Error rates are as high as 15% in more complex spine surgeries such as patients with severe spinal deformities. These errors can result in neurological and vascular injury, sometimes resulting in chronic pain and disability. Several studies have shown that AR guided screw placement has accuracy rates that compare favorably to any technique for placing spinal instrumentation, including robotic techniques. 98% accuracy in screw placement using AR has been demonstrated, which can significantly improve the quality of life of patients.

The augmented reality “scene” that the neurosurgeon sees superimposed through his headset , [+] They see inside the patient while they are inserting the instruments into the spine. Sagittal, axial, and 3-D views of the lumbar spine assist neurosurgeons when they are performing augmented reality guided spine surgery with the use of a headset/head-mounted display. Dr. Timothy Witham

Limitations of ARSN

Although there are many benefits to using AR for surgery, it is important to note what AR cannot do. AR is not intended to teach surgeons anatomy and will not enable surgeons to perform surgeries for which they are not qualified. The surgeon must have appropriate expertise before planning to operate on a patient. For example, if the surgeon is not skilled in complex scoliosis surgery or resection of skull-based tumors, the surgeon will suddenly not be able to manage those complex cases with AR.

It is not recommended to rely solely on technology to perform surgery because if the technology fails or there is a glitch in the system, the surgeon must be prepared to perform the surgery in the old way. This is why it is important for surgeons in training to excel in their understanding of anatomy and learn to perform surgery without AR.

“Augmented reality has tremendous potential for improving the quality of spine surgery we provide,” said Dr. Scott Zuckerman, assistant professor of neurosurgery and orthopedic surgery at Vanderbilt University. Dr. Zuckerman, who also serves as co-director of the Vanderbilt Spine Outcomes Laboratory, cautions, “However, new technology will replace surgeons who have a strong understanding of the anatomy and technical principles of each operation and who are able to Can’t take it and shouldn’t take it.” Perform every surgery as if the technology was not available.”

Many surgeons are wary of new technology and are not interested in changes to ARSN, especially given that they have been practicing for decades with good results without this technology. Community hospitals may not have immediate access to this technology, which has some upfront cost. However, those costs are more affordable than some of the robot-assisted technology that has become mainstream in many large academic medical centers. The hope is that as more companies develop similar technology, the price point of purchasing equipment will decrease making this technology more accessible.

Despite the many limitations of AR, Dr. Witham summed it up by saying that “ARSN is a game changer in the OR.” ARSN can lead to safer surgery, more successful surgical interventions, and reduced patient recovery time. Although it has not yet been widely adopted, more and more tertiary medical centers and teaching hospitals are using this technology and achieving excellent results. With ongoing collaboration between physicians, technologists, engineers, and the AI ​​industry, it is reasonable to expect further developments in ARSN that could truly make it a game-changer for patients requiring surgery.