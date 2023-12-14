In 2023, global IPO volume declined by 8%, earnings fell by 33% year-on-year

The number of US deals increased by 15%, revenue increased by 155% year-on-year

New hotspot markets overtake IPO powerhouses

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global IPO market closed 2023 with 1,298 IPOs raising US$123.2 billion. Overall, the global IPO market has experienced a change in outlook in 2023, with improving Western market sentiment balanced by China’s coolness, as well as a contradiction between hot developing market small-cap deals and weak large offerings. Is. When compared with 2022, IPO revenues in 2023 lagged last year’s pace by about a third, although deal volumes increased in both the US and EMEIA regions. These and other findings are available here EY Global IPO Trends 2023,

Despite a strong market rally driven by positive economic data and a low volatility index, public offerings have been slow in many developed markets, except for a brief period in September in the US. After two years of slow listings, IPO issuers and investors were eager to take advantage of the market uptick, but that enthusiasm waned after September when high-profile IPOs went under the hammer, hurting market sentiment. Equity investors’ focus on mega technology stocks amid heightened uncertainty also led to less interest for new listings. Exceptionally aggressive monetary policies were another major factor impacting IPO activity, which offset the impact of overall stock market performance.

The benchmarking includes deal volume and earnings growth in Indonesia, Malaysia and Turkey against the five-year average IPO activity. Meanwhile, India, Saudi Arabia and Thailand recorded an increase in the number of IPOs compared to the five-year average. In contrast, Hong Kong’s IPO market experienced a 20-year low this year and the pace of IPO issuances in Mainland China slowed in the latter half of 2023.

There was positive movement across the industrial and consumer sectors this year, with the industrial sector seeing the highest number of deals and consumer being the only sector that saw growth in both IPO volume and earnings. In contrast, the technology sector continued to experience a downturn in the US due to investors’ underwhelming reception to high-profile tech IPOs and generic artificial intelligence (GenAI) startups still being in the venture capital stage. Despite this, technology IPOs still lead the way in terms of earnings for 2023. There has also been a significant decline in IPO volume and earnings in the health and life sciences sector – particularly in Mainland China and the US. The number of companies backed by private equity and venture capital within the sector has declined by 78% since 2021. Sector IPO trends reflect changes in global economic and supply chain dynamics, bringing new winners and losers across sectors – although strong fundamentals still win overall.

Overall regional performance: 2023 was not the year the regions thought

While the number of US IPOs in 2023 was 15% higher than in 2022, earnings increased nearly three times compared to 2022 due to several high-profile deals. In total, 153 deals raised US$22.7 billion, with more than 85% of them listed on US exchanges. There were seven deals in the sector that raised more than US$500 million in 2023, compared to only four in 2022, but smaller deals continued to dominate IPO activity on US exchanges. Brazil’s IPO market has snapped a two-year absence of listings amid global volatility, marking its longest drought in two decades. In Canada, its main exchange sees only one IPO each in 2022 and 2023 – this level of IPO activity is unprecedented on this exchange in the past two decades. Overall in the US, weak IPO trading performance, rising interest rates and geopolitical concerns have contributed to challenging capital raising conditions for companies seeking to access public markets.

This year, 732 companies in Asia-Pacific went public and raised US$69.4 billion, a decline of 18% and 44% respectively. Facing economic and geopolitical headwinds, 2023 was challenging for Asia-Pacific’s IPO markets, with the two powerhouses of Mainland China and Hong Kong continuing to decline in volume and value. The average deal size of cross-border listings from Mainland China to the US also fell to its lowest level in 20 years, falling 93% from 2021 levels. However, Mainland China remained an important source of IPO funding, contributing more than 40% of global proceeds in 2023. In the Asia-Pacific IPO market, well-capitalized companies backed by private equity and venture capital in the environmental, social and governance (ESG) and technology sectors have the capital to wait until valuations improve. Realistic pricing and post-IPO performance may encourage some of these companies that are ready for IPOs with strong governance and good equity story to list in 2024.

The EMEIA IPO market is on the path to recovery, with volumes up 7%, even with a 39% decline in proceeds, led by large deals from MENA, increased activity in India and CESA, as well as some High-profile cross-border IPO for the US. The sector raised US$31.1 billion with 413 deals across the year. And, even though 5 of the world’s 10 largest deals were from EMEIA, there were more small IPOs than large IPOs in the region over 2022, so total proceeds declined. MENA continued to dominate the top 10 EMEIA IPOs in 2023, accounting for 6 of them. In the UK, IPO activity has slowed due to challenging market conditions, high inflation and high interest rates. Overall in EMEIA, the outlook for 2024 is optimistic but cautious, given the unpredictable market environment. Governments and regulators in various countries are taking steps to encourage capital markets to promote investment in disruptive innovation.

2024 outlook: Candidates should be prepared

EY Global IPO Leader George Chan says:

“Enthusiasm for IPOs is very high and smaller deals are emerging with better market performance. While many governments are taking measures to promote IPOs, activity is particularly strong in high-growth economies. Monetary policy easing “Before that happens and the geopolitical environment stabilizes, IPO-bound companies should keep their eye on building fundamentals and managing price expectations as 2024 progresses, as well as taking advantage of the fleeting windows.”

Globally, softening inflation and a possible 2024 interest rate cut could attract investors back to IPOs by improving liquidity and return outlook. However, continued geopolitical instability could undermine confidence.

Broadly speaking, the coming year depends on improving macro backdrop for IPO revival as companies eagerly wait for more favorable market conditions to widen the IPO window. When the headwinds subside, confidence may rise again and the market will again offer opportunities for IPOs.

IPO candidates looking to go public in 2024 will need to be well prepared. Key factors to consider are: inflation and interest rates, government policies and regulations, recovery of economic activity, geopolitical tensions and conflicts, ESG agenda and global supply chains. Multitrack options, ranging from alternative IPO processes (direct listing or dual and secondary listings) to other financing methods (private capital, debt or trade sale) should also be considered.

