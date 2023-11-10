Despite market gains, the Fed’s war on inflation is not over

This is a published version of forbes daily newspaperYou can sign up to get Forbes Daily in your inbox here.

The busy holiday retail season is already in full swing, and one surprise demographic could be filling stores this year: Gen Z.

Many of us think of younger generations as prolific online shoppers, and they still are. But research from JLL shows that Gen Z is leading the way when it comes to shopping in stores during special sales days like Black Friday. The report shows 49.6% of Gen Z shoppers prefer mallsWhile the average for other generations is 40.8%.

It’s not just the bargains, it’s also the social shopping experience and bustling holiday atmosphere.

The logo of JPMorgan Chase is seen on their headquarters building in New York City on May 26, 2023. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

A judge approved a $290 million settlement between JPMorgan Chase and victims of notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. claim that The bank knowingly aided and abetted Epstein’s sex trafficking operation. Sixteen states and Washington, D.C. (through their respective attorneys general) objected to the agreement on the grounds that it would hinder their ability to take action after sex crimes arising from Epstein’s prostitution ring, Reuters reports .

WWE founder and billionaire Vince McMahon is selling about $700 million worth of TKO shares, and WWE’s parent company says it will repurchase about $100 million worth of shares. sale of large portion of shares This may signal McMahon’s intention to exit his family business. According to CNBC, after taking over the reins of WWE from his father decades ago.

The Federal Reserve is not sure its war against inflation is over “Wouldn’t hesitate” to raise interest rates beyond their 22-year high. If necessary, Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday. The comments disappointed the stock market, which had recently seen a surge due to optimism about the direction of monetary policy.

this year Mega-cap recovery has left smaller companies behind: The Russell 2000 index is down 2.4% this year and is still 30% below its 2021 peak. But in our annual list of America’s most successful small-cap companies, forbes From coconut water company Vita Coco to Build-a-Bear Workshop, there were plenty of success stories in the most volatile sector of the market.

Elon Musk’s net worth fell by $8.7 billion Tesla shares fell 5.5% on Thursday as the stock received a notable analyst downgrade and smaller electric vehicle competitors reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results. Musk remains the richest person on Earth with an estimated net worth of $223.7 billion, though significantly lower than his peak net worth of $320 billion in November 2021.

The collective wealth of mainland China’s 100 richest people has declined slightly From $907.1 billion to $895 billion in 2023, as manufacturing shrank, exports slowed amid US-China tensions, and real estate prices suffered a prolonged decline. Bottled water billionaire Zhong Shanshan ranked No. 1 for third year in a row forbes In the 2023 list of China’s 100 richest, however, his wealth fell from $62.3 billion to $60.1 billion.

SypherPK focused on everything from making videos about Fortnite to creating game variations and additions, which will earn him at least $2 million this year.

epic games

marquee video game Fortnite Cary was the key to North Carolina-based Epic Games’ success, but now the developer has a much bigger vision: to turn on Fortnite From a single videogame to a full-blown creative ecosystem With thousands of games and digital experiences, designed not only by Epic but by its 70 million monthly active users. And in just six months, the crowdsourcing program has turned a handful of amateur developers into millionaires.

San Francisco-based artificial intelligence company Humane launches its AI PIN, A digital personal assistant housed in a small, square-shaped piece of Hardware with no screen. The pin, worn on the wearer’s clothing, is powered by big language AI models developed by Microsoft and OpenAI, but some critics of the AI ​​pin fear its camera could prompt privacy concerns by recording video of people Who may be unaware that they are on it. Camera.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) speaks to the press after a vote in the Senate impeachment trial that acquitted President Donald Trump of all charges on February 5, 2020. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), widely considered the most conservative Democrat in the Senate, announced he is not seeking re-election on Thursday after serving two terms in the Senate. Manchin has had several public disagreements with fellow congressional Democrats and President Joe Biden and his The announcement almost guarantees that Republicans will pick up another seat. In the Senate.

More: Manchin pledged to travel across the country and “organize moderate people”, leading to speculation that he might make a third-party presidential bid, a potential move that both Democrats and Republicans have considered it a threat to their parties. Expectations in 2024.

Israel has agreed to impose a four-hour daily pause in fighting in Gaza Allow citizens to leave the area, the White House announced. In addition to the pause, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Israel has agreed to open a second channel for civilians to leave northern Gaza along the coastal road. Washington Post.

Disney shares rose 7% on Thursday to their highest price since August The company made more profits than expected, Amid the stock’s long decline. Analysts say the company’s strong quarterly results could ease the growing pressure on the entertainment giant to make significant changes to its business.

Just days before Friday’s strike deadline, two of the three casino giants, MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment reach temporary labor deals Thousands of people are traveling to the city for the upcoming Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, including the Culinary Association and Bartenders Association. But Wynn Resorts, which runs the Wynn and Encore properties, has not yet reached a tentative agreement with its workers, and still faces a possible strike.

AstraZeneca has agreed to pay up to $2 billion for an experimental pill used to treat obesity and type 2 diabetes in a deal with China-based biopharmaceutical company Accogene. As the weight loss market continues to growIt is the latest pharmaceutical firm to bet on treatments similar to Ozempic and Vegovy.

Inside the $1 Billion Philanthropic Mess of Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt

After leaving Google, Eric Schmidt started Schmidt Futures with his wife Wendy.

Top Line Former CEO of Google and Billionaire Eric Schmidt’s Schmidt Futures is expiring, expiring or under review More than a dozen programs, including high-profile partnerships with the White House and Oxford University’s Rhodes Trust, according to data obtained by seven people associated with the foundation and internal communications. forbes,

In September, ahead of the UN Security Council meeting, Schmidt was scheduled to discuss his company’s participation in a new partnership to provide corporate assistance for humanitarian disasters, which Schmidt Futures had been working on for nearly a year. Was. But days before the event, UN organizers learned that Schmidt would not speak, nor would anyone from Schmidt Futures give a speech. What many attendees did not know was that Schmidt was planning to end his support of the Futures program, referred to internally as the “Crisis Response Initiative”, even before it was launched.

The disruption in its programs and agency relationships reflects a messy period of turmoil at Schmidt Futures, which was founded in 2017 by Eric and his wife, Wendy Schmidt. The company has since Be a powerful medium for government agenciesSpending its approximately $400 million annual budget on matters related to national security, public health and technology research.

In addition to layoffs resulting from the changes, forbes It was also revealed that its founding CEO, Eric Braverman, had left the organization in August following an internal investigation conducted by Schmidt’s family office, Hillspire LLC. forbes The investigation was unable to determine the cause and outcome.

In a statement, spokesman Matthew Hiltzik, on behalf of Eric Schmidt, his wife Wendy and Schmidt Futures, said the company Completing “a thorough five-year review of its operation and impact” Which has led to a “recent restructuring” and “a new leadership structure”. He said the foundation plans to announce new initiatives in 2024.

why it matters “Schmidt Futures has become Major venture of Eric Schmidt’s philanthropic efforts“They say forbes Senior writer Sarah Emerson. “The company has forged partnerships at the highest levels of government, helping to burnish Schmidt’s reputation as a Silicon Valley statesman. But after several years, it appears that Schmidt Futures is reigniting some of its prized programs, leaving employees wondering whether their project might be next.

More Former Google CEO launches $100 million company with his girlfriend. it’s not going well

The IRS announced annual inflation adjustments for the year 2024, and although these numbers will not be in use when preparing your tax return starting next spring 2023, You can use them to estimate your liability If you’re not expecting significant changes next year:

$14,600: How much will the standard deduction amount increase for individuals and married couples filing separately, while married couples filing jointly will get a $29,200 deduction

Seven: Number of tax rates in 2024 (10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35% and 37%, plus the zero rate)

37%: Top tax rate for tax year 2024 for individual single taxpayers with income over $609,350 ($731,200 for married couples filing jointly)

With interest rates at recent highs, waiting to buy a home can be frustrating. but you Can take advantage of increased rates Stash your down payment money in a CD, where you can earn more than 5% interest. Use this time to strengthen your finances by saving more money for unexpected costs like repairs, and paying off any existing debt – especially high-interest credit cards.

