The most recent trading session was for NIO Inc. (NIO) ended at $7.40, marking a -0.94% change from the previous trading day’s close. The change lagged the S&P 500’s 0.06% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

The company’s shares have fallen 2.1% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tire-Truck sector’s gain of 7.73% and the S&P 500’s gain of 8.22%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to NIO Inc.’s earnings performance in its upcoming release. The company is scheduled to disclose its earnings on December 5, 2023. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.43, which represents a 19.44% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.63 billion, up 43.95% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.79 per share and revenue of $8.46 billion, representing changes of -38.76% and +16.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any recent changes to analyst estimates for NIO Inc. These revisions help show the constantly changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive changes in estimates reflect analyst optimism regarding the company’s business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and provides a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of externally audited outperformance, with #1 ranked stocks +25 since 1988. Giving average annual returns of %. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate remained stagnant. NIO Inc. Currently the Zacks Rank is #2 (Buy).

the story continues

Automotive – Foreign Industry Part of the Auto-Tire-Truck sector. This industry, which currently holds a Zacks Industry Rank 24, finds itself in the top 10% of all 250+ industry sectors.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to follow Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during upcoming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download the 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NIO Inc. (NIO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Click here to read this article on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

Source: finance.yahoo.com