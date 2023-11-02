Despite market fluctuations, the economy is growing slowly Photo Credit: Shutterstock

As November begins, it’s a good time to take stock of what happened in the markets in October. Unfortunately, the news was not positive. We saw shortages across the board, with interest rates continuing to rise. US indexes fell nearly 2 percent for the third consecutive month in October, with the Nasdaq the worst performer. International markets also declined, with both developed and emerging markets falling by about 3 percent. Even fixed income remained lower for the second consecutive month.

So, will this bumpy ride continue and what does it mean for the economy? let’s take a closer look.

Stress signals for consumers

Although markets were down, the economy was slowing. Job growth remained strong, consumer income and spending continued to rise, and retail sales grew strongly. There were some signs of a slowdown in employment data, he said.

Consumer confidence declined somewhat due to higher gas prices and continued weakness in the housing market. So, while the economy as a whole continues to grow, we are seeing increasing signs of stress for consumers.

The business side remains solid

On the business side, the news was overall good. Manufacturing confidence is approaching expansionary levels. And while service confidence has declined, it remains healthy. Business investment was also solid last month, another good sign. From an economic point of view we are still in a very good position.

However, one area we need to keep an eye on is inflation data. While the housing market will continue to pull down inflation, other components may begin to strengthen. Again, the news is good—but there are signs that the recovery is slowing.

market risk factors

With the economy solid, the major factors driving markets down in October were two: interest rates and the war. Long-term interest rates rose from 4.6 percent to more than 5 percent during the month, before retreating slightly at month’s end. As rates moved higher, markets have been adjusting their long-term expectations and, therefore, stock market valuations, which prompted the pullback. Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel and the possibility of a wider Middle East war also weighed on markets. It was a tough month across the board.

Despite those real concerns, there are some bright spots, too. Earnings were better than expected this quarter, which is a positive and has offset some of the losses from valuation contraction. Earnings are also expected to grow over the next several quarters, which will help. As for rates, while they are up, there are also signs that they have stabilized and are possibly nearing their peak. Ultimately, while September and October can be tough months, the remainder of the year is usually strong. With a solid economy and rising earnings, the market fundamentals are still in good shape.

room for recovery

Of course, none of this is guaranteed. There remain risks both in the US (inflation and the Fed) and abroad (Hamas war, China, Russia and other problems). But despite a number of concerns over the last few bad months, there is room for improvement, especially as the fundamentals remain solid. Despite everything, we are still in a very good place.