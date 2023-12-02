Despite his irregular behavior, the US government cannot release Elon Musk

Some of Elon Musk’s biggest business customers are rethinking their relationship with his tech empire amid a fresh surge in controversial behavior. Now Congress is also like this.

As Musk has repeated anti-Semitic remarks and promoted a debunked conspiracy theory about child sex trafficking, some lawmakers are calling on the federal government to reevaluate its relationship with the tech mogul, whose companies receive federal contracts. Billions of dollars are available. Some lawmakers said they were particularly concerned by a September report that Musk had restricted access to satellite networks critical to Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

“The idea that battlefield decisions are dependent on their goodwill is not a good situation to be in,” Senator Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence, told The Washington Post.

Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), another member of the Intelligence Committee and chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said in a statement that federal agencies should “exercise their discretion to work with other entities where possible.”

But it may not be easy to separate the government from Musk’s vast tech empire, which includes commercial spaceflight firm SpaceX, prolific satellite internet service Starlink, electric automaker Tesla, medical device company Neuralink and social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. Used to go, includes.

Many of those businesses are so influential — SpaceX built the only U.S.-made spacecraft that has launched astronauts to the International Space Station, and Tesla boasts 50 percent of U.S. EV sales and a vast charging network — that the federal government It will face tough challenges to find other private sector partners to replace them, analysts said. (Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos owns a competing commercial spaceflight firm, Blue Origin.)

“The issue for the government is whether they can get better service elsewhere?” said James Andrew Lewis, a senior researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think tank. “And if the answer is no, you’ll have to hold your nose and live with it.”

Some lawmakers said no matter what Musk does at X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter will be difficult to replace his other companies.

“Ultimately, the performance of some of these companies with respect to the United States is about providing critical capabilities,” Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) told The Post. “They have contractual obligations and restrictions that are put in place on who can know what you’re allowed to do and what you’re allowed to do. As long as they’re meeting them, it’s one of those things. He’s the one we have to pay attention to. He’s never going to be one of those narrow, corner office types. His personality is larger than life.”

Representatives for Musk and X did not respond to requests for comment.

Musk has long been a colorful figure in the tech world. But his recent controversies have drawn widespread condemnation – and prompted some companies to cut back on advertising on X.

Journalist and historian Walter Isaacson wrote in a biography of Musk published in September that in 2022, Musk rejected the Ukrainian military’s request to use Starlink satellites to guide an attack on Russian forces in occupied Ukrainian territory. . Musk had allowed Ukraine to use the service for free before the incident. Later, the US Department of Defense contracted with Starlink to purchase service for Ukraine.

Earlier this month, Musk endorsed a statement on Twitter declaring that Jews incite hatred against white communities, following the October 7 massacre of Israeli civilians by Hamas and Israel’s war in Gaza. His social media sites have their share of anti-Semitic fervor. , The White House condemned the post as “disgusting propaganda of anti-Semitism and racist hatred”, and a large number of advertisers and high-profile users left the platform.

Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), another member of the Intelligence Committee, said, “I don’t think anyone should be talking about it in the context of anti-Semitic statements.” “This is a very broad statement. We should not allow this.”

Less than two weeks after that post, Musk expressed support for Pizzagate, the long-debunked conspiracy theory that led to a man being stabbed inside Comet Ping Pong, a pizza restaurant in Northwest Washington, D.C., in 2016. The shot was fired from a rifle.

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), a former NASA astronaut, said, “I’m certainly concerned about what he says. You look at these comments and I think, in general, someone in his position “should be more considerate.” Has advised Musk and SpaceX on security issues.

On Thursday, Musk apologized for the anti-Semitic post at an event hosted by The New York Times, calling it “stupid of me” and saying, “This may literally be the worst and stupidest post I’ve ever made.” Earlier in the week, he also visited Israel to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. And he deleted his Pizzagate post.

Musk said, “Essentially I handed a loaded gun to people who hate me and potentially to people who are anti-Semitic, and for that I am deeply sorry. That was not my intention.” “I posted on my primary timeline to clarify that I am not anti-Semitic and in fact, if anything, I am philosophical.”

In the same conversation, he told advertisers who had abandoned X because of his offensive posts to “get off yourself.”

“I don’t mind being hated,” he said. “Take away the hate.”

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), a member of the Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees, said lawmakers had “kind of zero” confidence that Musk and his companies could be reliable federal partners. Nevertheless, various agencies – notably NASA – have helped Musk make federal contracts an important part of his companies’ growth.

SpaceX won a pair of NASA contracts worth about $4 billion in 2021 to build human landing systems for the Artemis moon mission. The company sued the government in 2014 to block a lucrative space contract awarded by the Air Force to a joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin. Later that year, NASA selected SpaceX and Boeing as the winners of a nearly $7 billion contract to launch crewed space missions. Since then only SpaceX has successfully flown crews to the International Space Station, and has earned millions of dollars flying cargo missions to the space station.

Lewis said, “One of his strengths is his ability to leverage the federal government as a funding source for his efforts.” “Much of the success he is known for started with a good dose of federal funding, and he wasn’t shy about asking for more.”

Starlink has contracts with the Defense Department, although the value and scope of those deals have not been publicly disclosed.

Meanwhile, Tesla and its industry-leading electric vehicle charging network are key to the Biden administration’s goals to increase consumer EV adoption. In one of President Biden’s major legislative victories, under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, Congress approved $5 billion in new spending to build a national EV charging network.

Tesla has been an early leader in that program, winning millions of dollars in funding to improve its already impressive network and open it up to non-Tesla vehicles. In June, Ford, GM and Rivian signed a deal to use Tesla’s charging technology for their new EVs, dramatically increasing Tesla’s competitiveness for federal charging dollars. Honda signed on to Tesla’s charging system in September.

“They’ve figured it out,” said Julian Bentley, an independent clean energy and EV consultant. “They’re able to deploy these at a fraction of everyone else’s cost, because they do it better.”

Tesla models below a certain price also benefit from a $7,500 consumer tax break for EVs included in the Inflation Reduction Act, one of Biden’s major congressional accomplishments.

Scott Anderson, a fellow at the Brookings Institution and former State Department counsel, said the federal government would face significant challenges if it tried to cut Musk-related contracts. Much of their behavior, even if objectionable, is protected by the First Amendment, Anderson said, leaving agencies without recourse until their behavior begins to interfere with the execution of their contracts.

And while some lawmakers are wary of Musk’s behavior, many continue to praise his companies’ products. Warner called him “brilliant”. Kaine said he and Tesla have done “some responsible things” by helping drivers transition to zero-emission electric vehicles.

Before SpaceX proved its Crew Dragon spacecraft with the launch of two NASA astronauts in 2020, the US relied on Russian rockets to reach the International Space Station. Now SpaceX is the major private sector partner in NASA’s Moon missions.

“SpaceX did something because of their motivation to do it,” Kelly said. “This is a tremendous victory for our country.”

Christian Davenport contributed to this report.

