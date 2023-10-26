TORONTO – As tensions rise between India and Canada, recruitment firms say there has not been a significant decline in interest from workers moving between the two countries – even as concerns are rising.

Companies attribute the uneasiness some Indians are now feeling about relocating to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement in mid-September that a “potential connection” was revealed between the Indian government and the killing of a Sikh leader in B.C. Was done, which Canada was investigating.

Canada later withdrew most of its diplomatic presence from India after New Delhi threatened to strip them and their families of diplomatic immunity.

This move has upset many people.

“We’ve definitely seen a big increase in people saying, ‘Hey, why should I move to Canada?’” said Ilya Brotzky, chief executive and co-founder of VanHack, a Vancouver-based firm that connects employers and tech professionals. Is. World.

Before the tension, he estimated that about 95 percent of his company’s interactions with Indians wanting to relocate to Canada were positive. These days, it has fallen to about 80 percent.

“We’ve never seen anything like this before,” he said. “It’s a slightly worrying trend.”

Of the 32,115 international tech workers who moved to Canada between April 2022 and March 2023, nearly half – 15,097 – came from India, found a July report by the Technology Councils of North America and the Canadian Tech Network.

Indians are often preferred by Canadian companies because of their skills, said Arif Khimani, president and chief operating officer of Mobsquad, a Calgary company that helps businesses with recruitment and visas.

A large section of the Indian population has work experience or degrees in engineering, software development and data science – areas that are seeing tremendous growth in demand.

Many are willing to move because they see Canada as a place that offers a good quality of life, relative safety, beautiful landscapes and a decent health-care system, Brotzky said.

“While entry into Canada is easier than an American or European visa, there aren’t much better options,” he said.

But even before the conflict with India began, he noticed that some people were growing weary of coming to Canada because of how much it would cost to buy a home.

According to the latest data from the Canadian Real Estate Association, the national median home price in September was $655,507, up 2.5 per cent from September 2022.

“The political (aspect) is just one piece of the pie,” Brotzky said.

Yet due to recently strained relations between Canada and India, there is no need to think twice about immigration between the two countries, Khimani said.

“If we look at the applications we receive we are still seeing really strong demand and there are still a lot of applications from India.”

However, those who have already taken this step but do not have permanent residence or those who applied for a visa before the changes in the current geopolitical environment are concerned.

“Of course, what we’re seeing is just panic, uncertainty about whether people can stay or how long things will last or if things escalate, what does that mean?” Khimani said.

“Obviously we don’t have all the answers.”

Kumar Erramilli has found that employees who came from India to work at his Toronto-based life sciences learning platform company ACTO are not worried about the current stress because they have Canadian citizenship.

However, Eramilly and his two co-founders, each from India, are worried about how they will fare with the team visit placed by ACTO in Hyderabad.

Eramili usually visits the group every November or December but is currently banned because he does not have Overseas Citizenship of India status, which would allow him to travel more freely between the two countries.

India has suspended its other visa services for Canadians.

“I am not able to get an Indian visa and travel to India right now, which is significantly hampering our workflow,” he said.

“In the same way, I haven’t been able to get some of my key strategic people to travel there and come to Canada without any trouble, so it’s a little bit of a struggle right now.”

However, they are more hopeful of a comeback after news on Wednesday that the High Commission of India in Canada will resume processing certain types of visa applications for business, medical and conference travel as well as entry of people into India.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2023.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com