Few banks have ended the region’s tale of despair and ruin as brilliantly as Italy’s UniCredit.

Following the worst year for the lender since 2008, UniCredit shares have delivered a stunning total return of 56 per cent in sterling terms over the past 12 months.

It’s not in vain that some of the world’s top fund managers are here. Twenty-one of these investors, each among the top 3pc of the 10,000 equity investors tracked by financial publisher Citywire, own shares in UniCredit.

This has resulted in the Bank receiving a top AAA rating from Citywire Elite Companies, which rates companies based on the support of the world’s best fund managers.

The rise in UniCredit’s share price builds on the bank’s strong record over the past 12 months since the appointment of Chief Executive Andrea Orcel in April 2021. During his tenure the shares have returned 283 per cent in sterling terms.

Boosting those returns has been helped by the bank’s steady growth in profits and the prospects for that growth to continue. In blockbuster results last week, the bank reported a 74 per cent rise in 2023 earnings per share to €4.71 compared to €2.71 last year, which was almost the same percentage higher than the 2021 figure.

Plus, it will all come back to shareholders: the bank said it will return its entire €8.6bn (£7.3bn) profit pool from 2023 in the form of dividends and share buybacks.

UniCredit is guiding it to do more, with a goal of paying out 90% or more of net profit this year.

Meanwhile, brokers are expecting further earnings per share growth through 2027, although not at as spectacular a rate as the past two years.

The impressive performance is the result of a cost-cutting campaign as well as rising net interest margins – the difference between interest earned on loans and interest paid to depositors – thanks to higher interest rates.

These favorable conditions have also given a big boost to the balance sheet.

Even accounting for €8.6bn disbursements, UniCredit’s “common equity tier 1” ratio (a measure of banks’ ability to withstand a financial crisis) stood at 15.9 per cent at the end of 2023. This is up one percentage point over 12 months and well above the long-term target of 12.5pc-13pc.

This has boosted share buyback and dividend growth. The dividend for UniCredit’s 2023 financial year will reach €1.78, an 80 percent increase on 2022’s 99¢, and analysts expect it will rise to €2.06 this year.

The biggest threat to UniCredit’s continued success lies in the possibility of a fall in interest rates and any deterioration in economic conditions.

Investors are betting on a cut in interest rates from the European Central Bank this year, which could eat into UniCredit’s net interest income. Additionally, there are concerns that falling rates could also lead to a sharp increase in bad loans as borrowers struggle with higher loan costs as a result of earlier increases in rates.

But there are no clear signs of increasing tension among borrowers. In last week’s results, the lender highlighted a low and falling proportion of bad loans.

Orsel, meanwhile, acknowledged in a call with analysts last week that the bank is unlikely to get the same benefit from higher interest rates this year, but said the bank’s fees, which have grown to about a third of revenue, should be offset by the impact. Should help in reducing.

Fees of €7.5 billion in 2023 were 2 percent lower than last year as current account fees declined in Italy, but performance improved at the end of the year.

Simply put, if the loan book proves relatively strong and net interest margins don’t change too drastically, UniCredit shares look as if they still have more to run.

With shares trading at a 25 per cent discount to the bank’s estimated book value over the next 12 months, they are not expensive despite their strong rally.

Quester says: buy

Ticker: BIT:UCG

Share price at closing: €29.06

