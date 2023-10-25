Despite disruptions due to Israel-Hamas war, global fertilizer market expected to recover

Fertilizer market…

The global fertilizer market outlook is positive in the coming years, some challenges and potential risks are to be monitored

The global fertilizer market is improving, with a projected growth of about 3% in use in 2023 after a decline of 7% in 2022 due to various complexities in the market. (Photo: Getty Images, Unsplash)

WASHINGTON – While the outlook for the global fertilizer market is positive in the coming years, there are some challenges and potential risks to keep an eye on, according to a recent report from Rabobank. The global fertilizer market is improving, with a projected growth of about 3% in use in 2023 after a decline of 7% in 2022 due to various complexities in the market. With regard to the disruptions caused by the latest Israel-Hamas war, the impact on fertilizer markets is seen to be minor at this stage.

Affordability Index shows positive outlook for fertilizer purchases in 2024

The report highlights a positive outlook for fertilizer purchases in 2024, with growth expected to be around 5%. “These figures are in line with our affordability index, which shows significantly better conditions for purchasing fertilizer than a year ago,” says Bruno Fonseca, senior analyst for farm inputs at Rabobank. “Index movements confirm our expectation of use growth in 2023, with nitrogen increasing by 2%, phosphate by 3.9% and potash by 5%.”

Graphic: Rabobank

Nitrogen market faces challenges, while outlook for potash and phosphate is positive

While the nitrogen market continues to face challenges with low demand from corn and wheat producers, the outlook for potash and phosphate is positive.

“As winter approaches in Europe, there is greater uncertainty in the natural gas market and related uncertainty in the production costs of nitrogen fertilizers,” explains Fonseca. Grains and oilseeds markets also face some uncertainties, with El Nino on the doorstep after some good crops in Brazil and the US.

On the other hand, the potash market is experiencing a period of abundant supply, while the phosphate market is growing with the return of Chinese MAP/DAP exports.

The Israel-Hamas war could impact global fertilizer markets, but its impact is currently seen to be minor

The report also highlights the potential impact of the latest Israel-Hamas war on global fertilizer markets. Israel is a large supplier of phosphate and potash, accounting for about 3% of phosphate exports and 8% of potash exports globally. Disruptions to exports could lead to rising prices, and the conflict could discourage ship operators from accessing the Mediterranean port of Ashdod, causing delays and additional logistics costs.

Despite these potential risks, the impact on fertilizer markets is seen to be minor at this stage. “There is ample availability of potash and phosphate products and adequate alternative suppliers in case of logistics disruptions in Israel in global fertilizer markets,” says Fonseca.

-Rabobank

Source: www.morningagclips.com