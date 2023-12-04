London, England – February 24: Ukrainians demonstrate against the recent invasion of Ukraine. (picture , [+] By Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) getty images

Want to know why the budget deficit is so high and growing? One reason is that when one political party in Congress proposes new tax cuts or new spending, the other party offers its own deal in return: We’ll accept your tax cuts and new spending, but only if you accept ours. Will agree with the point. And neither party tries to offset the costs with new revenues or spending cuts.

To see how this works, look at two excellent examples as Congress struggles to complete its work for the year.

First, there is an “emergency” international aid bill that the Senate may consider as soon as next week. The plan, now worth more than $100 billion, will package a number of initiatives to meet the demands of both sides while, as always, increasing the deficit.

meaning of emergency

To start, there’s that word “emergency,” which in Congress-speak usually means unexpected spending to respond to urgent events like natural disasters or pandemics. Those situations require immediate action that cannot wait for lawmakers to agree on financing, and thus increase the deficit.

But there was a little surprise in this package.

True, $14 billion in military aid to Israel and humanitarian aid to Gaza could not be expected. But the bulk of the new money was entirely expected.

The Biden administration’s proposal for an additional $61 billion in aid to Ukraine is the latest installment of its multiyear effort to repel Russian aggression. Similarly, Biden is lobbying for more Taiwan funding as he tries to neutralize China’s regional indulgence. And Republicans have been pushing for more border security funding for years.

While there is broad support on Capitol Hill for aid to Israel and Taiwan, trade-offs are required to meet both sides’ costly demands for the rest of the package. Packing difficult-to-pass international aid into a single bill is a political convenience that creates a wonderful opportunity for budget-busting bargains.

do it all

Democrats want humanitarian aid for Gaza but most Republicans do not. Republicans want more money for US-Mexico border security but many Democrats don’t. Democrats want more military support for Ukraine but some Republicans do not.

What can Congress do? Pass it all. Republicans would swallow Gaza and Ukraine aid in exchange for Democrats agreeing to more border security funding. And everyone gets the assistance they want from Israel and Taiwan.

Each of these initiatives may have merit. But adding another $100 billion to the projected $1.6 trillion deficit for fiscal year 2024, without any serious thought about paying for it, is bipartisan irresponsibility.

House Republicans have chosen an even worse option. They agreed to provide $14 billion in military aid to Israel. But he claimed he was paying the price by cutting $14 billion in funding for IRS enforcement and other activities.

There’s just one problem: The IRS budget will be cut by $14 billion, according to Congressional Budget Office data. Add That would contribute another $13 billion to the deficit because it would make it harder for the agency to collect taxes already owed. Thus, the total real cost of the $14 billion to Israel: approximately $27 billion. Only in Washington.

scratching one’s back on taxes

And speaking of taxes, lawmakers are also dancing to a similar ‘I’ll-scratch-your-back-if-you-scratch-mine’ deal on the revenue side. For a year, Republicans have been trying to convince Democrats to fix four corporate tax hikes imposed by the GOP in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Those reforms could cost $47 billion by 2025. Democrats are willing to support the changes but Republicans insist they agree to expand the child tax credit in exchange. This measure could add $45 billion to the deficit by 2025, although some improvements could be achieved for less.

And keep in mind that lawmakers say they only want to make these tax changes through 2025, when individual provisions of the TCJA are set to expire. But they really want to make permanent the changes, which could add $800 billion to the deficit over the next decade, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

Like the spending proposals, these tax changes may have merit (some of them, at least). But they must be paid for with tax increases or spending cuts.

Instead, many lawmakers on both sides of the aisle think they can satisfy concerns about the rising deficit by creating a new bipartisan commission to recommend ways to address the federal debt at some point in the future. Given Congress’s incurable obsession with overspending and endless tax cuts, any commission is doomed to fail.

If there was ever a time to confront the massive federal debt, it should be now. The economy is strong enough to tolerate fiscal restraint. And interest rates are high, increasing the cost of servicing the growing debt. Yet, even as they agree on the need for deficit reduction, lawmakers in both parties are making fiscal matters worse.