Despite continued weakness in the troubled real estate sector, China’s economy is showing flashes of life

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economy showed signs of recovery in October as retail sales and manufacturing picked up, although the property sector remained sluggish, the government said Wednesday.

Factory output in October rose 4.6% from a year earlier, while retail sales rose 7.6%, helped by strong spending during the week-long National Day holiday.

But real estate investment declined 9.3%, and officials acknowledged the industry was still “in the midst of adjustment,” after a crackdown on excessive borrowing by developers two years ago brought the industry into crisis due to the pandemic.

The disruption to manufacturing, transportation, travel and nearly every aspect of life during the pandemic ended nearly a year ago when China’s leaders abandoned their “zero-COVID” policies aimed at curbing infections.

Therefore, even the better economic data for October reflects the lower growth rate from a year ago. Overall, China’s recovery from the pandemic has gone well, although a recent resurgence of activity has led many economists to raise their forecasts for growth this year above the government’s target of about 5%.

China’s economy slowed over the summer as global demand for its exports faltered and the property sector deteriorated further. Official data showed the economy grew at an annual pace of 4.9% in July-September, better than analysts’ forecast of about 4.5%. But this was much slower than the 6.3% annual growth rate in the previous quarter.

The latest evidence that the world’s No. 2 economy is gaining momentum again comes as President Xi Jinping is scheduled to meet with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the Pacific Rim summit in California on Wednesday.

Briefing reporters in Beijing, Liu Aihua, a spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics, repeatedly stressed China’s shift to new models of development, replacing decades-old ones with rapid industrialization and heavy investment in factories, ports and other infrastructure. Part of the change. Sustainable pace of growth led by consumer spending.

The economy continues to improve under “effective” policies, he said, although its recovery is experiencing “ripple-like growth and difficult progress”. “At present, external pressure is still very great, the obstacles of insufficient domestic demand are still prominent, enterprises have many difficulties in production and operation, and the hidden risks in some areas need to pay more attention to,” Liu said .

The report showed that consumer spending is playing an increasingly important role in driving growth, with consumption contributing 83.2% of economic growth in January-October, up 6% from the same period a year earlier. Given the wide gap between the incomes of city dwellers and those living in rural areas, there is ample room for growth, Liu said.

The auto industry is at a standstill. Passenger car sales in October rose 10.2% from a year earlier as manufacturers increased promotions and customers opted for electric and hybrid vehicles. The China Passenger Car Association reported last week that exports of passenger cars rose nearly 50% to 391,000 units in October and are up 66% this year to just over 3 million units.

But he acknowledged that Chinese households have limited spending space and employment remains an issue.

Total unemployment stood at 5% in October. The government stopped announcing the unemployment rate for youth workers months ago when it rose above 20%.

Liu said the Bureau of Statistics and other relevant departments are researching the issue and working to improve data collection and that updates on the situation will be issued “at the appropriate time.”

