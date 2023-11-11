Despite Boomers not retiring, America has more retirees than it can handle

The Baby Boomers are finally retiring, but the workforce is not ready for their departure. Kuniharu Wakabayashi—Getty Images

Retirees are known to play bingo in Florida, watch Jeopardy with religious fervor, and vote in every election. They are less likely to return to the workforce. But right now, that’s what some frustrated economists are hoping for.

During the early pandemic, layoffs, health concerns and changes in work attitudes prompted unprecedented numbers of Baby Boomers to leave their jobs as part of the Great Retirement. But many of them began to reconsider their choices and did not retire amid forty years of high inflation, recession fears, and a volatile stock market. Still, new data from the St. Louis Fed shows there are still many more retirees than the Fed had predicted: nearly 2 million, to be exact.

Now, this doesn’t mean that the retirement story isn’t true. As the economy and society began to return to normal, retirement rates returned to pre-pandemic levels. According to a 2022 CNBC survey, a majority (68%) of pandemic-era retirees reported they would consider returning to work. And as the cost of living and life expectancy rise, 20% of retirees continue to work full or part-time and 7% remain looking for a job, according to T. Rowe Price’s recent Retirement Savings and Spending Study. Nearly half of working retirees said they were doing so either for financial reasons or for social-emotional reasons.

“It is extremely scary. We thought we would do some traveling this year, but it has suddenly stopped. You want your money to last,” said Anita Cowles. Luck Regarding their retirement trip in 2022, she said her husband was considering going back to work.

The number of retirees is down from 2.8 million last year, according to Fed data, a sign of those returning to work. But it has been raised from 1.7 million in June. “Although the gap appeared to be narrowing at the beginning of the year, it has widened slightly since then,” Miguel Faria-a-Castro, an economic policy adviser at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, told Bloomberg. If you ask some experts, the remaining 1.98 million retirees could be causing problems for the economy.

For example, our aging nation coupled with declining birth rates has demographers and experts concerned about a shrinking workforce, which could lead to labor shortages that could last for years. A huge wave of retirees from older generations like the Baby Boomers could also pose a threat to programs like Social Security and Medicare, which are already straining under the weight of an aging population and depleting funds. This could place greater demands on the care industry, a sector that is already struggling to keep its head above water. As huge groups of older workers leave the workforce, it becomes crystal clear: The nation has not prepared itself for the Baby Boomers to retire.

Baby boomers need a new crib

The baby boom explosion has been predicted for a long time. Decades ago, Brookings researcher William G. Gale talked about an impending train wreck: “Now that the leading portion of the generation has turned 50, the impending confrontation between the Boomers and the nation’s retirement system is naturally drawing the attention of policymakers and the Boomers . ourselves,” he wrote in 1997. A year later, Dean Baker estimated for the Economic Policy Institute that the peak impact of the Baby Boomers’ retirement would be felt in 2030. Claiming that mass retirement would provide no Will not create problems. Increasing inequality, he stressed, “protect.”[ing] The well-being of future generations” means curbing health care costs.

But not all baby boomers are growing up and leaving the office entirely in the near future. By the end of the decade, according to Bain & Company, workers over the age of 55 will account for 25% of the total workforce. And, since the cost of retiring comfortably exceeds $1 million, many boomers hope to delay their retirement. Younger boomers have especially struggled to reach the same retirement goals as those slightly older than them. According to Boston College’s Center for Retirement Research, people born between 1960 and 1965 had 19% less retirement wealth than boomers aged 50 because of the Great Recession, which impacted their spending years. . Indeed, the average retirement age has increased as people live longer and work longer.

Still, if we put the right systems in place, some demographers fear that a declining workforce won’t be a problem. Christine Perchesky, associate professor of sociology at Northwestern University, told Business Insider that the country will need to make structural adjustments, such as creating new policies that accommodate changes in population size.

This could also include adjusting America’s retirement system, which has been on crutches for some time; It recently received a C+ rating from consulting firm Mercer, along with countries like Croatia and Spain.

It seems as if the 2 million retiree surplus is a sign that it is time to create these structures and systems. “We’ve known for 75 years that we have a really large birth cohort,” economist Katherine Anne Edwards told the Washington Post. “Many of the quote-unquote problems related to him are not from his numbers. “These problems arise because we are not making policy to take into account what those numbers will mean.”

Source: fortune.com