Despite boom, dry soil makes Indian farmers wary of planting wheat

By Rajendra Jadhav

SATARA, India (Reuters) – Wheat plantings in India are expected to remain steady despite prices nearing record highs, industry officials and scientists told Reuters, as low soil moisture forced farmers in some areas to resort to less water. Motivates to switch to crops.

He said limited planting areas, as well as the threat of higher-than-normal temperatures in the first quarter impacting yields, may push the world’s second-largest wheat producer to maintain its export restrictions or even resort to imports. Can force.

Farmers in the country had sown wheat in 8.6 million hectares as of November 17, about 5.5% less than a year earlier, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

While wheat farmers in the major producing northern states of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have reliable irrigation that is likely to help maintain yields, farmers in Madhya Pradesh, the second-largest producer after Uttar Pradesh, are less thirsty for wheat. Are turning towards. crops, industry officials said.

A senior official of a major private wheat buyer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the area under wheat cultivation in Madhya Pradesh may be about 10% less than a year ago.

“Due to low rainfall and limited availability of irrigation water, a shift from wheat to gram cultivation has been observed in some areas of Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

In neighboring Maharashtra, farmer Avinash Phalke planted sorghum in three acres instead of wheat earlier this month.

“Our well has almost dried up, we have no option but to plant a crop that requires less water. I opted for jowar as it also provides fodder for cattle,” he said.

Soil moisture levels have depleted and reservoirs have declined as India received the lowest monsoon rainfall this year since 2018, with August becoming the driest in more than a century due to the El Nino weather pattern. .

Gyanendra Singh, director of the state-run Indian Wheat and Barley Research Institute, told Reuters wheat sowing had slowed due to paddy harvesting delays in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, which will pick up in the coming weeks.

Only one wheat crop is grown annually in India, which is sown in October and November and harvested from March.

New Delhi raised the government wheat procurement price for 2024 to Rs 2,275 per 100 kg, although current prices are about 25% higher – a rare anomaly.

“Soil moisture levels are a matter of concern in some states, but the government’s decision to increase the minimum support price by 7% will keep farmers interested in wheat,” said Nitin Gupta, senior vice president, Olam Agri India.

El Nino concerns

Ashwini Bansod, vice-president, commodity research at Philip Capital India Pvt Ltd, said that for winter-sown crops like wheat and rapeseed, above-normal temperatures from December to March, which are usually seen during El Nino years, Can damage the yield. Ltd.

US government weather forecasters said earlier this month that El Nino conditions would persist in the Northern Hemisphere during the April-June period.

Wheat yields in India plunged during 2022 and 2023 due to above-normal temperatures during the crucial grain growth stage, forcing New Delhi to ban exports.

While the last two years were La Niña years, winter temperatures were still high, impacting yields.

In India, a self-sufficient country in grain production, wheat stocks as of November 1 stood at 21.9 million metric tonnes, much lower than the five-year average of 34.8 million tonnes.

“India cannot afford lower than normal production in 2024 as stocks are depleting. A lower crop will force the country to import wheat,” said a New Delhi-based dealer of a global trading house, declining to be named. ” No permission to talk to media

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Tony Munro and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

