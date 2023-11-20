Desperate to cut costs, thousands of drivers switch to third-party insurance

Desperate to cut costs thousands of drivers are adding extras to their policies or simply switching to third-party cover, Independent Can reveal.

This behavior has been called “deeply worrying” by one leading consumer expert, while others have warned that reducing insurance cover is risky and could create a “false economy”, making claims more expensive.

comes after revelation Independent It turns out premiums have increased 48 percent in the past year amid rising repair costs and a rise in insurance fraud. Some drivers have resorted to selling their cars, while others are changing their policies to try to save money – but experts say the changes highlight a worrying trend.

Comparison websites reported Independent Thousands of customers were increasing the amount of voluntary excess they pay. This optional amount is determined by the customer at the time of taking the policy and is paid at the time of making a claim in addition to the mandatory additional amount, which is determined by the insurer. Increasing the voluntary excess amount usually reduces the cost of the policy.

Go.Compare said it has seen an increase in the number of people choosing the £500 voluntary extra amount, from 20 per cent in August 2022 to 23 per cent in August 2023.

And Confused.com said the average voluntary excess chosen by its customers has reached a record high. Two years ago, the average was £272, but it has now reached £300 – a 10 per cent increase.

The proportion of drivers opting for third-party cover, which only covers damage caused to someone else’s vehicle rather than comprehensive insurance, has also increased, Confused.com said. For the past few years, 3 percent of customers had purchased a third-party policy, but now this has increased to 4 percent.

Experts say the move is risky and ‘deeply worrying’ (Getty)

Martin James, a consumer expert, said the figures were “deeply worrying” and represented a “worrying development”.

“Faced with rising car insurance costs, thousands of motorists are changing their policies to make their premiums cheaper, but there are significant risks. If there is an accident, it will make the situation more expensive for the driver if they have a higher volume, or if they have switched from a comprehensive to a third-party deal,” he said.

Confused.com car insurance motoring expert Lewis Thomas said the behavior was “surprising”, as car insurance premiums were rising rapidly, and motorists were looking for ways to save money.

“Our data shows that thousands of drivers are considering third party, or third party, lower tier covers such as fire and theft. Having a third-party policy means you are not covered for any claims against your vehicle, so any damage or loss will be compensated from your own pocket,” she said.

Ms Thomas warned that increasing the voluntary excess could pose a “higher financial risk” for some drivers.

She said: “Increasing voluntary excess could make premiums more affordable in the long run. But if you increase it too much, it could make the claim less affordable. For example, your mandatory excess amount will depend on certain factors, such as your age or driving experience.

“So, for some customers, it may be quite high. If you also increase your voluntary excess amount, the total excess amount you pay when making a claim may exceed the cost of the claim. It’s always best to consider how much you may need to claim for your vehicle, and make sure your total excess amount is comparatively affordable.

The price of car insurance has increased dramatically in the last year (PA)

For example, if you had a bill for £700 to have your car repaired, but your mandatory excess was £250 and your voluntary excess was £500, you will not be able to claim for any of the costs on your insurance .

Graeme Trudgill, chief executive of the British Insurance Brokers Association (BIBA), agreed that charging higher sums or reducing the level of cover could prove to be a “false economy”, making claims more expensive “in a worst-case scenario. Should be”.

He said: “Alternative ways to reduce car insurance premiums include considering a telematics policy, checking if you can reduce the benefits on your policy or removing business use if it is no longer needed, advanced driver training. Consider the benefits of car insurance as some insurers offer discounts for it, and see if you can increase vehicle protection, which may have a beneficial effect on premiums.”

The price of car insurance has been rising steadily over the past year, due to inflation, increased costs of repairing and servicing cars, and other factors such as insurance fraud. According to consultancy Pearson Ham Group, costs continued to rise over the summer, with motorists reporting an average insurance price of £511 in August – up 4.8 per cent on the previous month.

High-value vehicles costing more than £10,000 suffered the biggest price increases. Regionally, Scotland saw the biggest increase in premiums, Pearson Ham Group said.

Insurance excesses can be confusing, with some drivers unsure of what level of excess is covered on their policy.

Tom Banks of Go.Compare commented: “Our research showed that 36 per cent of people did not know how much excess they had on their insurance policies, which indicates that excesses are somewhat of a concern for some motorists. There is a secret. The same research also found that, of those who made a claim on an insurance policy, 12 percent said they did not know they would have to pay extra as part of that claim.

