DeskKeyboard’s MacTigr keyboard is a great alternative to Apple’s Magic Keyboard

Dashkeyboard MacTigr is a mechanical keyboard with a 105-key, full-size, Mac layout, with numeric keypad. It has Cherry MX Red linear switches and they are a pleasure to type on.

It always amazes me that Apple has done so little to develop its Magic Keyboard other than adding a fingerprint sensor to unlock your Mac. For a keyboard with membrane switches instead of switches – and no LED backlight – it’s a basic design for its price. On the plus side, it has a 105-key layout, including a proper numeric keypad, although at 436mm long it takes up quite a bit of desk space.

If you like the design of Apple’s Magic Keyboard, but you might prefer the positive and tactile feedback of mechanical switches, the Dashkeyboard MacTigr keyboard may be just what you’re looking for.

Like Apple’s Magic Keyboard, the MacTigr has no backlight for working in the dark. The keyboard doesn’t have the same row of media keys that you get with the original Apple keyboard, but some of those keys may function similarly, although they don’t have legends on them. Finally, the MacTigr is a wired keyboard with a fixed USB-C cable, so if you want a wireless keyboard, you’ll have to look elsewhere.

Deckyboard's MacTigr keyboard is a wired-only design. Also there is no wireless function. The keyboard has two high-speed USB-C ports.

The first thing you notice about the MacTigr is its weight and build quality. The keyboard has an aluminum unibody and a stainless-steel top that gives it a solid feel, ensuring that it doesn’t shake. The MacTigr features Cherry MX Red low-profile linear switches with a travel distance of 3.2 mm, which gives the keyboard the feel of a regular-sized mechanical keyboard. The switches aren’t hot-swappable, so you can’t replace them, but since each has a rated lifespan of 100 million actuations, you shouldn’t need to.

The keycaps on the McTiger are a premium double-shot construction and are made from PBT, meaning they are incredibly durable. The keycaps are standard MX low-profile, so they can be replaced if necessary. Finally, an unusual feature on the MacTigr is the provision of two USB-C ports, providing a high-speed pass-through connection to the host computer so you can plug in USB-C peripherals or storage devices.

MacTigr is a plug-and-play keyboard with macOS modifier keys and firmware set to the macOS layout, so there’s no need to remap keys. Plug MacTiGR into your Mac and you’re ready to go. Some function keys can trigger macOS media functions, but not all.

The MacTigr has two USB-C high-speed ports for connecting peripherals.

In addition to the function keys, the MacTigr has a sleep button, three music control keys for play/pause, forward, and repeat, as well as a rotary volume knob for adjusting audio output. However, there is no mute button. Ideally, that volume knob should be as clickable as the mute button, but for some reason, it’s not. I like the sleep button and I wish more keyboards had this feature, because it’s so easy to put your Mac to sleep when you want to make coffee.

The layout of the keycaps and the action of the Cherry MX switches make the MacTigr an absolute joy to type on. This is one of the most accurate keyboards I have used because the keys are set at a perfect pitch from each other. However, there is no tilt adjustment for the keyboard, which sits flat. The keyboard’s frame has a slight wedge profile, but I thought it needed a little more inclination, so I added an extra pair of rubber feet, which made it sit just right.

The MacTigr keyboard has a slight wedge profile but there are no adjustable feet to make changes to the typing angle.

Decision: The Desktop MacTiger is quite expensive when you consider that it is not wireless and has no backlighting. However, it looks good, has a 105-key layout, and is fully macOS-compatible. The Cherry MX Red low-profile switches are great for typing and have support for N-key rollover, so there’s no chance of your keypresses going astray if you’re a fast typist. N-key rollover is essential for gamers as it makes the keyboard more responsive. If you want a keyboard that’s close to the layout of Apple’s Magic Keyboard and you can manage without wireless and a backlight, the MacTigr is worth a look.

Pricing & Availability: The Dashkeyboard MacTigr is available now and is priced at $199.

more info: daskeyboard.com

