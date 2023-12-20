Designer Brands: A Soft Market or Company? (NYSE:DBI)

Althom/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) manufactures and retails footwear in North America. The company operates retail chains called DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse and The Shoe Company, and recently acquired Topo Athletic and Keds, as well as shoe brands such as Jessica Simpson, Vince Camuto, and Lucky Brand. The stock’s performance hasn’t been great in recent years – the stock has lost most of its value, and the current dividend yield of 2.26% doesn’t save returns. In addition to being weak over the past year, recently reported Q3 results sent Designer Brands’ stock plunging even further with a one-day decline of 33%.

Designer brands reported their Q3/FY2023 results on December 5. The reported results and guidance came as a shock to the market, as can be seen on the stock chart – Designer Brands’ stock fell 33% in one day due to the report.

Reported results were much worse than expectations – revenues fell $36.4 million, about 4.4% of expected revenues. Comparable sales declined 9.3% year-over-year, reflecting poor macroeconomic conditions for designer brands. Along with lower-than-expected sales, the company’s earnings also fell sharply – reported normalized EPS came in at almost half the expected value, with a reported normalized EPS of $0.24 compared to the expected $0.46.

Additionally, designer brands’ outlook for the full fiscal year 2023 was lowered, impacting the fourth quarter of the fiscal year. Designer Brands’ prior guidance included EPS guidance of $1.2 to $1.5, and was updated with the Q3 report to $0.4 to $0.7, more than halving the midpoint EPS of guidance. The revenue outlook was also updated, with designer brands’ organic sales growth guided to high-single digits instead of the previous mid-to-high single digits, and the revenue contribution of the Keds acquisition down from the previous estimate of $60 million to $70 million. . $75 million to $85 million. In my opinion, a significant reduction in Keds guidance by 19% looks very worrying; This kind of guidance drop doesn’t seem appropriate, and casts doubt on the current management.

The company’s Q3 earnings call provides some context to the weak financial performance. Like many other companies currently, designer brands highlight macroeconomic pressures as a negative factor significantly impacting consumer purchases. Coupled with warmer weather, intense consumer shopping has put pressure on the footwear market, which designer brands saw in weak toplines; DSW’s seasonal footwear performance in the quarter was mostly in line with the struggling industry.

Designer Brands also acknowledges that the company needs to optimize its retail assortment – ​​the weak performance is also partly due to a weak focus on the retail offering. DSW’s new president Laura Denk focused heavily on DSW’s offering in the earnings call, and noted Nike’s return to the retail chain’s offering along with its strong start in sales. In my opinion, Laura Denk’s focus on assortment looks great for the company’s financial future. I expect that greater focus will improve the profitability and sales trends of designer brands, although I expect the optimization will likely take a long time before materializing financially.

Before the Covid pandemic, the designer brand managed to grow revenues consistently – from FY2005 to FY2019, the company achieved a revenue CAGR of 6.1%. However, after the pandemic, there has been a more lasting impact on the operations of designer brands. Despite new acquisitions, revenues have not returned to pre-pandemic levels. I believe the revenue levels may indicate poor fundamental performance in operations; Acknowledging the problems with assortment by designer brands seems like a good first step towards improvement.

Even before the pandemic, designer brands had poor margin performance. Growth in the decade before the pandemic was largely achieved at the expense of margins, as EBIT margins steadily declined from 11.3% in FY20 to 4.0% in FY20. The margin trend is very worrying in my opinion, as consistent annual margin decline has resumed after FY 2021 – the fundamental problems in the shoe brand and retail assortment of designer brands are persistent problems, which the company’s management has addressed. needs to be addressed.

A chance to buy cheap, or not?

Falling earnings seem to have created a cheap stock, assuming the earnings trend recovers; At the time of writing the Trailing P/E of 8.0 already looks quite cheap. Still, I don’t necessarily think the price decline is a very attractive opportunity to load up on the stock, as fundamental concerns about earnings improvement seem very reasonable. To better reflect the valuation, I created a discounted cash flow model.

In the DCF model, I estimate that the company’s future will mostly be consistent with the long-term past once the current macroeconomic pressures subside – after a 9% decline in FY2023 revenues, I estimate that designer brands will still only grow by 1%. Will struggle with the increase. In FY2024. After the year, I estimate a modest growth recovery with revenue growth of 6% in FY2025 which will gradually slow to a sustainable growth rate of 2%.

As far as margins are concerned, I wouldn’t expect much scaling up even if macroeconomic conditions improve. The decline in long-term margins of designer brands looks worrying, and although Laura Denk’s focus on the DSW assortment may change this trend, I would not expect too much as a baseline scenario before showing better financial performance. With improving macroeconomic conditions, I estimate the company’s EBIT margin to expand from an estimate of 2.7% in FY2023 to 4.2% in FY2025, but will fall back to a sustainable level of 3.8% later. With low overall growth, cash flow conversion of designer brands should be quite good.

With the mentioned assumptions coupled with a cost of capital of 13.49%, the DCF model estimates the fair value of Designer Brands at $8.26, which is approximately 7% below the stock price at the time of writing. The DCF model can still vary greatly in actual financials, however – assortment focus is the most notable variable in my opinion, which could improve the EBIT margins of designer brands in my estimation. With the current weak financial situation, I still proceed with caution.

The weighted average cost of capital used is derived from the capital asset pricing model:

In Q3/FY2023, Designer Brands had interest expense of approximately $8.8 million. With the company’s current amount of interest bearing debt, the annual interest rate for Designer Brands comes out to be 9.34% – the interest rate for Designer Brands seems quite high. Still, the company uses a fairly high amount of debt, and I estimate the long-term debt-to-equity ratio at 40%. For the risk-free rate on the cost of equity side, I use the United States 10-year bond yield of 3.90%. The equity risk premium of 5.91% is Professor Ashwath Damodaran’s latest estimate for the United States, made in July. Yahoo Finance estimates that Designer Brands will have a beta of 2.01. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.3%, creating a cost of equity of 16.08% and a WACC of 13.49%.

Designer Brands Report Weak Q3 Results. While a large portion of the results can be attributed to depressed consumer spending and a decline in seasonal footwear sales due to warmer weather, the company also appears to be struggling with company-specific issues. DSW’s current focus on its retail offering could potentially improve the long-term trend of declining margins with Nike’s successful relaunch, but until the financials show better performance I remain cautious. At the moment, I believe the stock is reasonably priced as the DCF model indicates mostly small downside – at the moment, I have a Hold rating.

