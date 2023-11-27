Designer and artist Mark Eisen dies at 65

Mark Eisen, who was a prominent fashion designer in the 90s before turning to art, has died at the age of 65.

Services were held last week for Eisen, who died Nov. 17 at his home in Great Barrington, Mass. The family has not disclosed the cause of death, according to family spokesman Jared Vorster, who also worked with Eisen. Last 10 years.

More from WWD

After being an influential American designer in the 80s and 90s, Eisen stepped out of the fashion world. He moved back to his homeland South Africa part-time in 2007, where he purchased and renovated a 17th-century French Huguenot wine farm. In addition to winemaking, Eisen used that time on the farm to focus on industrial design for the luxury group Compagnie Financier Richemont. Eisen also pursued his art as a sculptor.

Born in Cape Town, Eisen moved to the United States at the age of 19 to attend the University of Southern California, where he studied business. As an undergraduate, he designed a Trojan-type cap similar to the school’s mascot, which was sold nationwide, at a time when USC was a number-one athletic collegiate force. Sales helped her get a job with a real estate developer, but boredom set in and she turned her attention to fashion. In 1988, he was awarded the “Alumnus of the Year” award from the University of Southern California Business School and the following year, he was named “California Designer of the Year”.

Esther Canadas at the Mark Eisen Fall 1998 show.

“Mark believed that this world needs more positivity and light, and through that you can bring happiness. Much of Mark’s ethos was gratitude, joy and light, Vorster said. “For them, it was less about the show-off world—I’ve accomplished this and more, I enjoy doing and creating these things. Whatever may happen from this, he was not doing this for recognition.

Eisen started his company on the West Coast in 1982. After deciding to spray paint color block on a denim outfit she was wearing one day in the mid-’80s, Eisen was inspired to create a collection that wouldn’t fade—from a sea of ​​acid-washed jeans. One obvious difference was all this excitement at the time. Bergdorf Goodman and Barneys New York picked up their first “Couture Denim” collection in the spring of 1988 and its volume reached $1 million in one year. Knowing that the wardrobe was not filled only with jeans, he ventured into other areas and proved the naysayers who had written him off as a denim designer wrong. Eisen initially ran her business in Venice, California, selling what she called “classic American luxury womenswear.” After moving across the country between Los Angeles and New York City, he moved his headquarters to Manhattan in 1998.

His mastery as a designer can be seen in the FiFi-award-winning fragrance bottles Icon and Symbol for Montblanc for Alfred Dunhill and the WorldStar Packaging-award-winning bottles for Protea from A.Rupert Wines. He once headlined an Absolut Vodka advertisement with the tag line “Absolut Eisen”. He also designed a Harley Davidson apparel collection and created custom looks for The Rolling Stones, The Who’s Pete Townsend and Faith Hill for their closing ceremony performances at the Atlanta Summer Olympic Games. Eisen was also recruited to decorate the White House Christmas tree for a year when Bill and Hillary Clinton lived there.

Jodie Kidd in Mark Eisen for Fall 1998.

With her wide smile and curtain of long black hair, Eisen conveyed a certain energy that was synonymous with independent young fashion designers. In 1996, the designer added the contemporary knitwear label Urchin and Urchin Knits, which was sold in 470 stores in the US, later renamed Urchin Marc Eisen. Eisen also once owned a licensed collection in Japan called Studio Mark Eisen and a diffusion line, George Me, which was briefly sold to Walmart. At his peak, the designer had design studios in New York, Italy, Japan, and Hong Kong. His collection was sold in over 800 stores in 18 countries for 18 years.

Eisen was also a presence at New York Fashion Week for 12 consecutive seasons in the 90s. He remains a voting member of the CFDA.

Caroline Murphy at the Mark Eisen Spring 1999 show.

In 2000 Eisen formed a 50-50 partnership with CP Company and Sportswear Co. S.p.A., the Italian firm behind the Stone Island label, to produce and distribute the Marc Eisen Collection. That same year he took out a shoe license with Leray. At the time, Eisen’s company was a $20 million entity.

In 2006, Eisen’s life took another turn when he married his wife, Karen, whom he had met four years earlier. The couple raised two children and family life became his primary devotion.

A Mark Eisen design for George Mee at Walmart.

In the mid-2010s, Eisen began mining his personal collection with the intention of creating sculpture. In his artworks, there are key concepts and forms that were developed over nearly three decades as a designer. Attuned to the interplay of light and space, his works were rich in color and created with simple geometric spaces including overlays. (Her fashion collections used unexpected fabrics such as laminated chiffon and resin-coated, sparkly rayon crepe.

His artworks, whose complexity often requires the help of artisans to execute, also show where patternmaking, tooling, materials, architecture and technology intersect. A typical day included dreaming and creating. “We meet very few people in the world who not only have an idea, but also have the vision to turn it into reality,” Vorster said.

Eisen is survived by his wife, their two children, Abigail Eloise and Cameron Harry, as well as his two sisters, Merle and Linda.

WWD’s Best

Source: www.bing.com