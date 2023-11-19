DeSantis would not condemn Musk for endorsing anti-Semitic posts. 'I didn't see the comment,' he says.

Wilmington, Del. (AP) – Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is refusing to condemn Elon Musk’s post supporting an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory, saying Sunday he was not familiar with the post, despite it Prompting major companies to withdraw advertisements from the billionaire. X social media platform.

“I didn’t see the comment,” Florida Governor DeSantis said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “And so, I know that since Elon bought Twitter, he has a goal behind him because I think he’s taking it in a direction that a lot of people who are used to controlling the narrative, they do not like.”

Musk recently tweeted a response to a user who accused Jews of hating white people and claimed a general indifference towards anti-Semitism. “You have spoken the truth.” Musk tweeted in response Wednesday.

IBM, Disney and other major advertisers have since pulled funding from X, which is a major blow as the platform formerly known as Twitter tries to win back the big brands and their advertising dollars that form the core of its revenue. are the source.

DeSantis announced his presidential bid on Musk’s platform, while some research shows it has become a hotbed of hate speech since the billionaire took over the company last year. “State of the Union” kept Musk’s post on the screen and host Jake Tapper read it to DeSantis before pressing him to condemn it — but the governor continued to object.

“I know you tried to read it. I don’t know what the context is,” said DeSantis, who was joining the show via videoconferencing. “I know Elon Musk. I never saw him do anything. I think he’s a guy who believes in America. I never saw him getting involved in it. So that’s surprising, if it’s true, but I haven’t seen it. That’s why I don’t want to sit there and pass judgment immediately.

The governor also said he opposes anti-Semitism “at all levels,” regardless of whether it comes from the right or left of the ideological spectrum.

“No matter what happens, it’s wrong,” DeSantis said.

The post drew criticism from the White House, where spokesman Andrew Bates said last week that, “It is unacceptable to repeat the despicable lies behind the deadliest act of anti-Semitism at any time in American history, one month after the deadliest day.” Leave aside the latter.” For the Jewish people since the Holocaust.”

This refers to Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel, which occurred on October 7.

Appearing in person on Tapper’s show shortly after DeSantis, Maryland Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin said it was not credible to believe that someone running for president did not see Musk’s post: “It’s four days later. And they haven’t got a chance to do so. Read what Elon Musk wrote?

Raskin said, “It’s very hard for me to believe.” “In any event you showed it to him, and he still refused to condemn it.”

Raskin said, “If you’re serious about condemning and confronting anti-Semitism and racism and these bigotries that are gateways to the destruction of liberal democracy, you have to be frank and open and completely honest about it.” Have to be vocal.” “We must condemn anti-Semitism and racism across the board.”

Raskin himself called the post “offensive and dangerous”, and suggested that he and other House members planned to write to Musk “to ask him to recant those comments and clean up his act.”

Source: apnews.com