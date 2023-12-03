DeSantis' office files last-minute request to dismiss Florida sports betting lawsuit

In a response filed just before the Friday midnight deadline, Governor DeSantis’ office asked the Florida Supreme Court to dismiss the lawsuit challenging sports betting in the state.

The late-night court filing comes three weeks after the Seminole Tribe relaunched its mobile sports betting app and just days before the planned relaunch of in-person craps, roulette and sports betting at all South Florida casinos on Thursday . No legal hurdles seem to be coming in the way.

Much of the governor’s response focused on the argument that his opponents, a group of betting companies known as West Flagler & Associates, waited too long to file, losing a sense of the urgency of his cause. . The lawsuit comes two years after the tribe’s 2021 gaming agreement with the state took effect and gave the tribe a monopoly on sports betting.

“Petitioners invoked this court order only as a Plan C after their two federal-court lawsuits failed,” the lawyers, led by Attorney General Ashley Moody, argued, adding that they could find “no good excuse for the delay.” Don’t give.”

West Flagler is currently trying to stop sports betting through two ongoing lawsuits, one before the State Supreme Court and one before the U.S. Supreme Court.

It has been argued before the state Supreme Court that the agreement between the state and the tribe disregards a constitutional amendment called Amendment 3, which requires 60% of voters to approve any expansion of casino gambling in the state.

It seeks a “writ of warranto”, a legal remedy typically used to restrain the actions of a public official in “extraordinary” and time-sensitive situations.

Moody argued Friday that the writ of quo warranto should not be enforceable because of the wait.

“The delay by petitioners in filing this action – two and a half years before the compact became effective – is unreasonable,” the response said. “…original jurisdiction over as-warranted actions is reserved for truly exceptional circumstances where review by the Supreme Court of Florida is necessary immediately, rather than as a last resort.”

Other sections of the more than 60-page response argue that the lawsuit should be dismissed because it is requesting the wrong type of action from the court in the first place. Another section focuses on the basis of the lawsuit, that expanding sports betting in the state violates Amendment 3. In it, Moody’s argues that sports betting is not casino gambling, so the amendment should not apply.

Daniel Wallach, a national sports gambling expert and attorney based in Hallandale Beach, told on x DeSantis’ office previously suggested the opposite interpretation to Florida lawmakers in 2021.

“Because of Amendment 3, sports betting outside of the tribal community is unconstitutional in Florida,” DeSantis’ lawyers said at the time.

Moody’s response picked apart the legal wording, analyzing the Constitution’s use of “and” as well as the meaning of the word “distinctive” and arguing that sports betting is not a “game commonly found in casinos.” .

It’s unclear when the state Supreme Court will reach a decision, but some experts believe the entire case could be over before Christmas.

The case before the US Supreme Court is likely to take some more time. Also on Friday, the court granted West Flagler’s request for an extension to file the writ of certiorari, moving it from December 11 to February 8, three days before the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, many Floridians are betting independently on the Hard Rock Bet app. The app launched in a “limited” manner with a waiting list for new customers, who have since continued to gain access for several weeks.

Information from the News Service of Florida was used in this report.

Source: www.sun-sentinel.com