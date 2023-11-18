DeSantis, Haley and Ramaswamy compete for Iowa evangelical support at Family Leader Forum – Iowa Capital Dispatch

Republican presidential candidates shared personal stories about their faith, their opposition to abortion and their support for Israel at the Family Leader’s Presidential Thanksgiving Forum in Des Moines on Friday, vying for the support of evangelical Iowans in the 2024 Iowa caucuses. Was expected to achieve.

The three candidates, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, participated in the roundtable discussion. The only two other candidates who were invited did not attend: U.S. Senator Tim Scott, who dropped out of the race on Sunday, and former President Donald Trump.

The former president, who holds a significant lead over his Republican rivals, has skipped most “cattle call” events in Iowa as well as the Republican National Committee presidential debate, where he would appear with other candidates. Instead, he usually holds his own separate events, and this Saturday he plans to hold a rally in Fort Dodge.

Family Leader president and CEO Bob Vander Plaats, who moderated the forum, asked candidates to refrain from attacking other candidates during the discussion — but noted derogatory nicknames and criticisms of presidential candidates in which they Mentioned Trump’s terms for his opponents such as “disantimonious.” Bird brain for DeSantis and Haley.

“They’ve bad-mouthed me and I’m not running for anything,” Vander Plaats said.

As the 2024 nominating cycle approaches, Republicans looking for an alternative to Trump are looking for ground to unify with conservatives behind a single candidate. In the most recent Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa poll, DeSantis and Haley are tied with 16% of likely Republican caucusgoers who listed them as their first choice in the January 15, 2024 caucuses.

Some prominent Iowa Republicans are hoping to help a viable opponent for Trump emerge in the field. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds endorsed DeSantis earlier this month, while Haley received a surprise endorsement from Marlyse Poppama, the former executive director of the Iowa GOP and director of Iowa Right to Life, at another event Friday.

Vander Plats, a prominent conservative from Iowa, has not run in the race. The Family Leader chairman has endorsed eventual winners of the Iowa Republican caucuses in several recent cycles, including U.S. Senator Ted Cruz in 2016 and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee in 2008.

Although he has not endorsed any specific candidate ahead of the 2024 caucuses, the evangelical leader has called on Republicans to “move on” from Trump. In a letter to supporters and donors, a pollster for Make America Great Again Inc., a super PAC supporting Trump, said Vander Plaats would have “no significant impact” on the Iowa caucuses, even if he supports DeSantis.

Although Vander Plaats largely avoided directly criticizing Trump, he did ask the candidates what they would do to restore civility and advocate Christian values ​​in office – a point many of Trump’s critics say. The former president does not include those aspects.

DeSantis said he faces attacks from Trump and other critics by wearing “the full armor of God.”

“That’s what you need to do to stay strong and do what’s right,” she said. “And when you do that, none of those things are effective. It is effective only if we stoop to that level. You know, you won’t see me involved in that.”

When the presidential candidates addressed a crowd of 800 at the Marriott Des Moines Downtown, they talked about their personal relationships with religion as well as ways to bring religious values ​​into politics.

DeSantis told the crowd that Democrats want to replace “traditional religions” with “leftist ideology” and are opposed to religious freedom – pointing to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in the Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission lawsuit, in which a cake The store owner, citing his Christian beliefs, refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.

“They’ll say, ‘Go to church, yes, have fun for that one hour on Sunday – but don’t you dare bring it into public life,’” he said. “‘Don’t really live your life and live your faith.’ That – they won’t abide by it. And if there’s ever a conflict between living your faith and practicing your faith and their agenda, they expect you to capitulate. That’s not religious freedom as we have it. The Founders understood this.”

Vander Plaats also asked Ramaswami, who practices Hinduism, to explain how his faith meshes with evangelical Iowans. Ramaswami said many of his values ​​and beliefs are similar to those of Christian Iowans he has met – believing in one God, supporting the sanctity of marriage, opposing premarital sex and adultery, not lying or stealing. Pointing to values ​​like.

“Will I be a president who will promote Christianity across this country?” Ramaswami said. “There are a number of reasons I can’t do that: I’m not a Christian, I don’t think we should really have the President of the United States do that. This is the job of pastors and leaders. We have to fulfill it. But will I stand up for those fair values, those shared values? Will I promote them in the example we have set, reviving them in the next generation of Americans? You are absolutely right, I will.”

All three candidates brought up their personal relationships with faith as well as their families’ stories when talking about their commitment to opposing legalized abortion.

The candidates and their spouses each had difficulties having children: Haley described the problems she and her husband had conceiving, and DeSantis described his wife Casey’s experience of a miscarriage and its impact on him. told about.

Ramaswamy’s son also joined him on stage and described his wife Apoorva going through a miscarriage, and admitted complications after she experienced another miscarriage.

“I got a call, she was crying, I was getting ready to console her,” Ramaswamy said. “She said, ‘They found a heartbeat.’ …and it’s a life, well, this guy right here.

While all three candidates described themselves as “pro-life”, Vander Plaats asked Haley to better explain the position she expressed during the debate on abortion policy.

The South Carolina Republican said he does not believe Republicans will actually be able to pass a federal abortion ban. Instead, he said Republicans need to focus on supporting mothers, advocating for adoption services and banning late-term abortions.

She said the party should also address the fears of women and those who oppose abortion bans by enacting laws that prevent women who have abortions from facing prison or the death penalty. He said the abortion issue has become more controversial by both political parties, arguing that Democrats use “fear” and Republicans use “judgment” on the topic of abortion. These approaches, he said, will not allow either party to reach the consensus necessary to pass legislation.

“When you’re dealing with something so personal, let’s deal with it with respect instead of division,” Haley said. “When you deal with it with respect and make it personal, you’ll bring more people to you instead of pushing people away. I’m trying to bring more people to us so they can have the conversation, ‘How do we save as many babies as possible and help as many moms as possible?’”

All candidates also pledged to support Israel in the war against Hamas, and called on the US to continue sending aid to the Middle Eastern ally as needed. All Democrats and international organizations such as the United Nations criticized Israel’s actions in Gaza, where more than 12,000 Palestinians have been killed since Hamas’ initial attack on October 7.

“When she gets hit, everyone runs to Israel,” Haley said. “But when she hits back, you have to support her.”

DeSantis said his support for Israel is not just because of its position as a key US ally in the Middle East, but because of its theological importance in Christianity. He talked about traveling to Israel with his family and seeing holy sites referenced in the Bible, saying this would not be possible if Israel did not control those sites. Israel, he said, is the “caretaker” of history.

“Our entire civilization, Western civilization, was born in the Holy Land,” DeSantis said. “We are based in the Judeo-Christian tradition. If you didn’t have the thousands of years of history depicted in the Bible, you wouldn’t have the United States of America.”

Although the roundtable discussion focused primarily on religious issues, there was controversy over whether the event was similar to the debate held in early November. The RNC sent letters to Republican presidential candidates stating that participants in the event would be disqualified from participating in future Republican presidential debates.

Last Saturday, Vander Platts Posted on social media He and the RNC reached an agreement on the format of the forum, and candidates attending will not be barred from future GOP debates — the first of which is scheduled for Dec. 6 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

“The forum is not a debate,” he wrote. “Thus, the RNC is encouraging candidates to participate. Thank you to the RNC for facilitating a win/win process.

Christina Van Gorp of Spencer, one of the forum’s attendees, said she enjoyed the event because it was different from traditional debates. She said the candidates presented a “united front” as the Republican Party rather than fighting among themselves, adding that she was happy to learn more about the “moral core values” they bring to the presidency.

Van Gorp said she likes what Trump accomplished as president, adding that she is considering other candidates like DeSantis, whom she said has done more on religious freedom issues in two terms. May be able to achieve.

Van Gorp said, “Faith is a big part of our decision, and we like to see candidates who have a strong faith base, and to see that they all have a base on that.” “To see them all quoting the Bible so fluently – it was really a good motivator for us, and very refreshing.”

Source: iowacapitaldispatch.com