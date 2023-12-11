DeSantis exposed Trump's bravery lie, calling him a coward. Talk about a day late and a dollar short

Better late than never, the saying applies to many things, but alas, politics is not one of them. Politics is a game of time. You’re either there at the right time with the right line, cashing in on the barrelhead, or you’re in the weeds. Ron DeSantis is a citizen of the latter. He’s come so far from the weeds that he can even set up shop in the Everglade Swamp and get the job done.

The past few days have not been good for DeSantis and he is trying his best to regroup. You saw Casey’s desperate last ditch effort to save her husband, which sent her trajectory further downwards, a feat many believed impossible, but Casey courageously accomplished. So apparently Ron has now decided that if this expedition is to go beyond sea level, he must see it through. Here’s Ron, raising Titanic and openly attacking Donald Trump. Don’t blink now or you’ll miss it.

I can’t wait for you to oust Ron when (not if) he supports Trump – Just a bald man 🇵🇷 (@ExposedScalp) 10 December 2023

Here’s the clip that inspired this effort, in case you missed it. This is an option. This is one of Trump’s better creations.

general nonsense – Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) 10 December 2023

It’s probably Flynn. This will mean a lot. Flynn probably intends to come back in another incarnation as national security chief in Trump Administration II, except this time he won’t be fired and it won’t matter what he hides or who he lies to. The days of that kind of foolishness are over.

@RonDeSantis Till now could not muster the courage to remove his lips from Trump’s ass. But, guarantee that he will still support the Dictator wannabe when he becomes the nominee. Any other candidate has a chance only if this happens 👇🏼Now! pic.twitter.com/7DvA8I1Xg9 -Joseph Kam (@jjkam2010) 10 December 2023

If you missed Trump’s speech to the Young Republicans on Saturday night, here’s a great clip. It’s his fantasy of how Letitia James is single-handedly destroying New York.

Cognitive decline gets worse by the day. This is becoming difficult to watch. – MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) 10 December 2023

He might have been thinking about Exxon’s relocation to Irving, Texas, in 1989, long before Ms. James arrived on the scene. Or, perhaps he was thinking of the city of Dallas, located on the Eastern Cape of South Africa. Who knows? Maybe Chaya knows.

In all events, let’s see how long this new improved version of Ron DeSantis lasts. This is where Trump faces DeSantis.

Trump: I love it when they say they don’t want to run against Ron Desanctimonious and his heels and head-shaking nonsense.. I don’t like that because I supported him pic.twitter.com/KrpmRj3p6Z – Acyn (@Acyn) 10 December 2023

Trump says Gavin Newsom won debate against Ron DeSantis pic.twitter.com/8oo8luXalso – Acyn (@Acyn) 10 December 2023

Let’s see what the last few weeks look like before the DeSantis campaign fails and sucks forever.

Source: politizoom.com