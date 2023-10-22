Yankees great Derek Jeter’s former 22,000-square-foot mansion in Tampa will be demolished to make way for an even larger home.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Ellison Construction announced Friday that the existing home on Davis Island will be demolished to make way for a massive 30,000-square-foot residence. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2024 and is expected to take approximately three years.

Source: The Tampa Bay Times

,

The mansion was originally built specifically for Jeter and his family in 2011. The Yankees legend dropped out after a few years and relocated to Miami.

Source: The Tampa Bay Times

In 2020, NFL icon Tom Brady rented the property from Jeter. Earlier this year, the mansion was sold for a record-setting $22,500,000, the highest sales price for a home in the Tampa Bay area.

Source: The Tampa Bay Times

Indian healthcare entrepreneur rumored to be buying Derek Jeter’s former mansion

Last year, speculation emerged about the possible demolition of Jeter’s mansion after permits were filed. Rebecca Libson of the Tampa Bay Times reported that ownership of the mansion changed hands to the “Zeb.com Trust”. Zebb.com is a cryptocurrency app.

The app is said to have links with health care entrepreneur Siddharth Pagidipati. He and his wife, Ami Pagidipati, list a Davis Island address as their primary residence on voter registration documents. However, they have not confirmed their ownership yet.

Landry Design Group is designing the upcoming residence and will feature interiors by Annette English. It will have six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and 11 half bathrooms.

Additional facilities will include a gym and a swimming pool. The design plans also include significant green space to provide a park-like environment.

In addition, the current owner has promised to donate various materials from the existing house. Items such as cabinets, appliances and furniture will be given to Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County.

These items will be sold at the organization’s ReStore and the proceeds will be used to build affordable housing in the area.

The Yankees legend’s mansion has attracted significant attention over the years for its luxury and famous residents. However, the yet-to-be-built mansion is set to redefine luxury living on Davis Island.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda

Source: www.sportskeeda.com