November 15, 2023
Der Schafer Der Mutant Ape-Abzok-NFT Raises Profit Starting at Million US-Dollar – DigiDeutsche


Mutant Ape Planet Nonfungible Token (NFT) – Sammlung’s Schöfer – a part of Yuga Labs’ Mutant Ape Yacht Club-projects – is a new Yorker Bundesgericht that has been in the works for over a year.

A year after November 14, the US-Staatsanwaltschaft from the Eastern District of New York became known when French Staatsbürger Aurelien Michel initiated a “rag pull” scheme in which investments were made. Den betrugerischen Mutant Ape Planet NFT We are worth 3 million US-dollars.

Mitchell and NFT partnered with Statswell of the US Department of Justice (DOJ) as an investor, investing for more than a year until a successful fiscal year was planned. Went.

For more than a year, Michel and another friend said, “Absichtlich nicht erlöse in Milliennhöhe zu erem Personlichen vorteil Umgelstät.”

„Wehrend Michel Vorgab, Traum-Nft zu Verkaufen, de mit mit Belohnungen und Vorteilen Gesicht Waren, Betrog er Investoren und Verwandelte ihren Traum in einen Albtraum aus Tauschung und Verlusten”, says Thomas M. Fattorso, Spezialagent, der für die Strafrechtlichen er Zstandig ist in Mittelungen des IRS New York.

„This is a fine work for Art von Geyer, and he was brought to Michel by Albtrums – Gittern – Einen Schritt.”

Michel Wegen Unklagen im Zusammenhang mit dem Plan Festgenomemen in New York on January 4, 2023. Your Justice Ministry began on January 5, when the community of NFT-Samlung created a community on social-media-chat, just a day before, and you are welcome: „For more than a year, so far No. Before starting a community war.”

Nach der Verurteilung Droht Michel eine Hochststrafe von Funf Jahren Gefangnis und er hat sich Berit Erklart, 1,4 Millionen US-Dollar Entschädigung zu Zahlen.

Verwandt: OneCoin-Rechtschef benefits from cryptocoin Betrges Schuldig

Mutant App Planet-Samlung – entry into the world started by the NFT-platform OpenSea – is the best and with 6.797 NFTs, linked to the Ethereum-blockchain.

More than 320 Ether (ETH) in February 2022, by April 2022, Monet Spetter, Deutlich Zurking.

An overview of the Mutant Ape Planet NFT-College Collection from January 2022 to January 2023. Question: OpenSea

Until January 2023, we met Michels Verhaftung, where Durchschnittspreis und das Gesamtwerkaufsvolumen der Sammlung auf Nahezu null Gesunken.

Zeitschrift: I’m a woche lang in VR gearbeat. Meastens War S Zedoch Shreklich…

Source: digideutsche.com



