Kulai, October 29 – The Ministry of Finance (MOF) will send a recommendation to the Ministry of Education (MOE) to establish a new secondary school subject related to finance and entrepreneurship.

Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the suggestion was important for the younger generation to become more financially savvy and develop their interest in engaging in entrepreneurship, especially at the micro, small and medium (MSME) level.

He said the Financial Education Network Committee, which will include representatives from Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), MOE and the Credit Counseling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK), will discuss and conduct preliminary studies on introducing the new topic.

“The ministry will recommend to the MoE that financial and entrepreneurship subjects be introduced at the secondary school level from forms one to six.

“We want the youth to understand this topic in a more structured and systematic way, because if they are financially savvy and have an entrepreneurial spirit, many will benefit,” he said at a media conference after the Johor finale. The fiscally savvy carnival took place here today, which was also attended by BNM Deputy Governor Adnan Zeylani Mohd Zahid.

Ahmed also said that efforts to create such a topic will help in curbing scam cases and reducing the number of fraud victims.

The decision to implement this subject at the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) level was to ensure that all 500,000 students sitting the annual examination would benefit from it, while only about 40 percent of students pursuing their studies at Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran would benefit from it. Will be. Malaysia (STPM), diploma or degree level, he said.

“Imagine if 60 per cent of people who have only SPM have financial knowledge and entrepreneurial skills, then this will help them avoid pressure in looking for jobs and they will be able to manage their finances well, ” They said. – Bernama

