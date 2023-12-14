Depressed or worried about finances amid inflation and rising rates? you're not alone

As the cost of rent, mortgage payments, grocery bills and everything else continues to rise, more and more Canadians are feeling the toll of it – not just on their budget, but also on their mental well-being.

Canadians are struggling with “inflationary isolation,” MNP Ltd.’s November report found: Loneliness means less time with friends while avoiding spending on social programs. The report found that two in five people are feeling stressed or anxious because of inflation and higher interest rates.

But financial and mental health experts say it’s important to break out of the cycle of shame and avoidance that can lead to money-related struggles and seek help, whether from friends and families or professionals.

“The best thing we can do for ourselves is to treat financial stress the same way you would treat any other stress,” said Megan Rafuse, a registered social worker and psychotherapist and CEO and co-founder of the online mental health practice Shift. We do.” Please cooperate.

“Seek support, talk to people you trust, seek professional help and don’t embarrass yourself.”

People often feel like they are to blame for their financial situation, Rafuse said, even when external factors like inflation or the housing crisis are making things more difficult.

“This is the narrative that is imposed on us,” he said. “If I work hard, if I take control of everything, I will be financially secure. And we know that’s not the reality for many people.”

People often try to navigate financial difficulties alone, said Chantel Chapman, CEO and co-founder of Trauma of Money, a certification program on trauma-sensitive approaches to finances.

They may avoid taking action, he said, or spend more money on something to make them feel temporarily better, which can create a destructive cycle. But it’s important to know that if you’re struggling with money and feeling shy about it, you’re not alone.

One in three Canadians feels ashamed about their financial situation, according to a study released Dec. 7 by Coast Capital.

Financial struggles can perpetuate mental health challenges like depression and anxiety, Rafuse said. In turn, those challenges can affect a person’s financial situation, such as their spending habits, budgeting, or ability to maintain a steady job.

It can be difficult to know where to start when you’re trying to solve financial problems, says Angela Iermieri, financial planner at Desjardins Group: “What do I cut? What expenses should I give up? Which loan should I repay first?”

Rafuse recommends starting with small, short-term changes that can help you feel more in control. This might look like unfollowing social media accounts that perpetuate unhealthy comparisons, or meal prepping on the weekend to avoid ordering takeout during the week.

She also recommends having a discretionary spending fund, no matter how small.

“Don’t forget to include some self-care in your budget, as it really helps a lot in making your budget sustainable.”

People often put off seeking help, Irmieri said, because they’re worried about judgment or think their situation isn’t bad enough to need professional help. But getting good advice early on can make a big difference and avoid major problems in the future, he said.

“Many people don’t take action because they don’t have the knowledge and they don’t have the confidence,” he said.

A survey conducted in October for Edward Jones Canada found that although only a third of Canadians work with a financial advisor, those who do work with a financial advisor are less likely to feel overwhelmed with financial decisions. And they are less worried about things like debt or saving for a house.

Advisors at financial institutions typically don’t charge fees, making them a free source of advice and information, Irmieri said.

But Chapman said it won’t be easy to find a financial expert you trust or feel comfortable talking with. She recommends meeting with several experts before trusting any one, which can help you feel like you’re in control.

When it comes to mental health resources, Rafuse said there are options for free or low-cost help, if you know where to look.

These include self-directed therapy programs, volunteer walk-in clinics or clinics with student trainees, sliding-scale payment for therapy, and agencies with programs for specific communities.

For example, the Canadian Mental Health Association has a free program called BounceBack, which helps adults and youth aged 15 and older learn skills to manage concerns such as depression, anxiety and stress.

As far as financial help goes, Rafuse said you should start by asking people you trust, such as family and friends, if they have any recommendations for advisors or other resources.

There are free programs, workshops and tools available online through financial institutions, universities, nonprofits, government or even community organizations like the YMCA, Irmieri said.

You can also find free resources like podcasts or library books that can help build your financial literacy, Rafuse said.

“Spend some time developing your personal finance literacy, as it gives you the language to know what you need, and to know what you’re looking for.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2023.

Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

Source: www.bing.com