Deposit limit of Rs 1 crore will increase problems for NBFIs

November 06, 2023, 09:35 am

Last modified: November 06, 2023, 10:00 am

Non-Bank Financial Institution (NBFI) Illustration. photo courtesy

“>

Non-Bank Financial Institution (NBFI) Illustration. photo courtesy

Industry people said non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs), which are already facing a liquidity crunch, may face even tougher times if the central bank waives the deposit limits outlined in the Finance Companies Act 2023. Persists.

The Act passed by Parliament last week states that an NBFI cannot take deposits of more than Rs 50 lakh from an individual, which can take a total of up to Rs 1 crore if the individual also deposits in joint names.

However, the Act has empowered Bangladesh Bank to set limits on a discretionary basis from time to time, and the NBFI sector is relying on the same.



Stay updated, follow Business Standard’s Google News channel

“We have already drawn the attention of Bangladesh Bank and they have assured us of rational implementation of the new Act,” said MD Golam Sarwar Bhuiyan, president of Bangladesh Leasing and Finance Companies Association (BLFCA).

However, not all companies, especially top-tier, well-performing NBFIs, are equally confident.

Amidst the lack of adequate bond financing facility, operational limitations including limited resources to collect small deposits, and drying up credit lines from commercial banks, NBFIs have to depend on large deposits of wealthy individuals looking for better interest, They said. CEO of one of the largest NBFI.

“Earlier, there was no such limit in deposit collection from an individual. Banks which are competing with NBFIs for deposits still do not have any restrictions and NBFIs have to face the same,” he said on condition of anonymity. But told Business Standard.

“What if the central bank does not raise the limits even for the most competitive NBFIs?” The rules have become more painful for strong NBFIs as they care about maintaining liquidity to make timely payments to depositors, he said.

“This ban is practically meaningless for scam-hit NBFIs that have failed to pay their depositors,” said the CEO of another top-tier NBFI.

Both the CEOs said healthy NBFIs will feel the maximum pain of policy unpredictability with respect to periodic limits in deposit collections and will operate in a more regulated environment.

He said many of the changes in the Act appear to be more stringent for NBFIs than banks.

“We believe the government has made the law for the better,” said Kazi M Aminul Islam, chairman of Meridian Finance, who also leads NBFI owners in the country.

His association was analyzing the effects of the new act and would convey its views to the central bank and the government.

Source: www.bing.com