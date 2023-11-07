Deposit delay: Banks urged to seek help from customers. cnn business

New York CNN –

Federal Reserve officials are urging banks to work with customers who are hurt by ongoing delays in deposits, which are preventing some people from accessing their paychecks and other funds.

Many customers still haven’t received their direct deposits after a “human error” disrupted the pipeline of America’s banking system. The deposit delays are linked to a problem that emerged Friday with the Automated Clearing House (ACH) payment system, causing headaches for consumers and employers.

“Federal Reserve banks are being asked to work quickly to resolve issues for customers experiencing delays in receiving direct deposit payments as a result of operational issues at a private sector payments provider,” a Fed spokesperson told CNN in a statement. Encourages.”

Fed officials indicated they want banks to help customers by waiving overdraft or late fees. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau told CNN on Monday that consumers “should not be penalized” by fees and fines.

JPMorgan Chase has already said it will waive overdraft fees.

“The Federal Reserve’s payments services are isolated and operating as normal,” a Fed spokesperson said Tuesday.

Banks told customers that all funds were safe. Payments that did not go through last weekend may have to be resent, this process may take time.

It is unclear how widespread the impact will be or how long it will take for all customers to receive their deposits.

The Clearing House, the private operator of ACH, told CNN on Monday that it is working with banks and the Federal Reserve to “resolve this issue as quickly as possible.” It did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

A Clearing House spokesperson said Monday that the problem began Thursday as a “processing error” where some ACH payment instructions were sent to financial institutions with account numbers and customers “masked.” That missing data meant that some ACH payments were delayed.

The clearinghouse said the problem affected less than 1% of daily ACH volume in the United States. Of course, 1% of a huge system is still a huge amount. The ACH network processed an average of $330 billion per day in September, according to Nacha, a nonprofit that controls the network.

Bank of America and Chase are among the companies where users are reporting problems on DownDetector. Wells Fargo, US Bank, Truist and other banks where users reported problems on Friday are ranked lower on Downdetector.

