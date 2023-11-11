Depending on specific factors, a $2 bill can be worth thousands

November 11, 2023
Depending on specific factors, a bill can be worth thousands


The $2 bill, which has been in circulation since 1862, has had six different designs introduced over the years

According to U.S. Currency Auctions, select $2 bills can be worth thousands of dollars.

The auction site reports that some editions of the $2 bill are worth around $5,000, depending on how and where they were printed.

In general, the site states that uncirculated $2 bills with a red seal can sell for $300 to $2,500, while bills with a brown or blue seal may be able to collect hundreds.

Meanwhile, uncirculated $2 bills with brown or red seals, particularly from 1890, can sell for up to $4,500.

However, new bills from 2003 onwards have not seen an increase in value according to US currency auctions.

The $2 bill, which has been in circulation since 1862, has had six different designs introduced over the years, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.

The front of the $2 bill currently features the face of Thomas Jefferson, while the reverse features the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

According to USA Today, The US Treasury once wanted to popularize the bill in the early 20th century, but it did not work and as a result the government stopped issuing new $2 bills.

The Treasury Department said they were later reintroduced in 1976, however, as the United States approached its bicentennial.

Last year, $2 bills in circulation amounted to $1.5 billion, a tiny amount of the $54.1 billion of currency circulating throughout the year, the Federal Reserve reports.

