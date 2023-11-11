Depending on specific factors, a $2 bill can be worth thousands

The $2 bill, which has been in circulation since 1862, has had six different designs introduced over the years

In general, the site states that uncirculated $2 bills with a red seal can sell for $300 to $2,500, while bills with a brown or blue seal may be able to collect hundreds.

Meanwhile, uncirculated $2 bills with brown or red seals, particularly from 1890, can sell for up to $4,500.

However, new bills from 2003 onwards have not seen an increase in value according to US currency auctions.

