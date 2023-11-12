(MENAFN- Markets Press Release) November 11, 2023 12:03 am – PlayMining pledges to solve real-world problems by ‘gamifying work’ with a pilot project in partnership with TEPCO Power, set to launch in spring 2024 Will start in.

Singapore, November 8, 2023 – Digital Entertainment Assets (DEA), Singapore-based global Web3 entertainment company and owner of the popular playmining GameFi platform, on October 25 announced a new B2B business model that will help solve social problems such as labour. Lack of ‘gamifying tasks’. The company’s DEAPcoin ($DEP) token price surged 64.14% in the two weeks following the announcement, which is 32.79% higher than its October 25 price at the time of writing.

“We are forming a large number of valuable, high-level partnerships with large corporations that are not traditionally Web3-based. “By implementing our unique ‘gamifying work’ innovation, we are helping these companies crowdsource labor and integrate various work tasks with incentivized games on our PlayMining platform,” said Dea Co-Founder and Co- CEO Kozo Yamada said.

The company already has a pilot project being developed in partnership with TEPCO Power Grids, Japan’s largest and the world’s fourth-largest electric power company. Launching in specific areas of Japan in spring 2024, the game will help TEPCO ease utility inspector labor shortages by encouraging players to go outside and take photos of old power poles. Players will team up and compete to connect the most pillars in a row, with winning teams earning DEP token rewards.

A second project is underway to simplify work in the waste management industry. PlayMining has partnered with waste management specialist Rita Technology to develop a video game that rewards players who remotely control waste-sorting robots installed in waste-processing facilities in Japan. This will help reduce labor shortages in waste management, a job that is generally considered undesirable because it is difficult, dangerous and dirty.

#GamifyingWork to solve the labor shortage crisis by 2023

PlayMining’s first two ‘Gamifying Work’ projects directly target the global labor shortage crisis, a social problem that affects nearly four in five companies worldwide according to ManpowerGroup’s 2023 report. Heavy industries are particularly suffering from talent shortage in sectors like energy, utilities, communication services, consumer goods manufacturing, industrial/materials, transportation, logistics and automotive.

In August 2023, DEA secured investment from the KDDI Open Innovation Fund to explore new business collaborations. The fund connects startups with the group resources of KDDI, Japan’s second-largest telecommunications company. PlayMining is now progressing on a number of new projects that tackle problems across a range of industries including CO2 reduction, disaster prevention, local regeneration, heritage, animal welfare, quality of life for the elderly and employment for disabled people.

“We’re breaking down the barriers between work and play by creating a system that encourages everyone to contribute to society,” Yamada said. Connecting businesses in any industry to community members solving problems through gaming, crowdsourcing, and a token incentive model. “This is a win-win prospect for all stakeholders involved.”

GameFi rally headed for Q4 2023

GameFi tokens have been on a bullish rise in the cryptocurrency market over the past two weeks, with significant double-digit price percentage increases. PlayMining’s DEP token leads the way with 32.79%, which is higher than three other well-known tokens, Axie Infinity (AXS), Sandbox (SAND) and Illuvium (ILV), which rose with a two-week price gain of 22.33 Are. %, 15.75% and 31.24%, respectively.

DEA is a long-time veteran of the GameFi space, having launched in 2018 as Axie Infinity. Their PlayMining GameFi platform currently includes eight casual-play P&E games – Job Tribes, Menya Dragon Ramen, Cookin’ Burgers, Lucky Farmer, Graffiti Racer, Lost Archive+, SOUL Fusers, and Wicked Roll Ruler. The platform also features its DEP tokens in two NFT marketplaces and a ‘watch-and-earn’ streaming video application. It is also home to the Kamui Fujiwara Verse Metaverse project.

Companies interested in exploring opportunities to simplify work with PlayMining can contact DEA via the following link: Digital Entertainment Assets:

Digital Entertainment Assets Pte. Ltd. (DEA) is a Singapore-based global Web3 entertainment company founded in August 2018. DEA is a developer of Web3 games. DEA also operates the PlayMining GameFi platform, NFT marketplace and the ‘Verse’ metaverse project, as well as DEAPCoin ($DEP) – the first P&E token approved by Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA). The team is led by two co-CEOs – Naohito Yoshida and Kozo Yamada, who have decades of experience building successful startups (with 3 IPOs), creating hit video games, creating web TV programs, and demonstrating a deep understanding of NFT gaming .

About Playmining:

PlayMining is a GameFi and Metaverse platform that empowers creators who would otherwise have little profit in the traditional IP creation industry. The PlayMining platform is a new business model for content creation, with PlayMining being an NFT marketplace powered by DEAPcoin ($DEP), combined with an NFT gaming and metaverse platform. Offering in-house games as well as third-party projects with their own native tokens that allow creators to capture most of the value they create, the PlayMining platform has 2.7 million users and Job Tribes. , is a list of web 3 game titles including Cookin’. Burgers, Menya Dragon Ramen, graffiti racer, lucky farmer, lost archive+, rogue roll ruler and soul fusers, as well as the metaverse project fujiwara kamui verse.

