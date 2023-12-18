Deontay Wilder says he's boxing's top KO artist, and his argument is strong

Heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images) getty images

When it comes to the top KO artist in boxing, Deontay Wilder believes he is in a class of his own.

In a recent interview with the media ahead of his December 23 fight against Joseph Parker in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wilder was asked to name the “greatest KO artist” in boxing other than himself.

“It’s the only one,” Wilder said. “I’m saying this because, men lie, women lie, but numbers don’t lie. You tell me who else has the numbers that I have? Then we will put them into categories. I have no one else but him [comes to my mind], The reporter was ready to move on to the next question, but Wilder had a lot more to add in support of his claim, and it’s hard to argue with his perspective.

“I’d like to add to that,” Wilder said. “Not only does no one have the numbers that I have, every guy I have faced I have knocked out or put on the canvas. Look at the weight. I always fight guys 20, 30 or 50 pounds heavier than me. I still get work done. What other fighters do you know? I can’t think of anyone. A lot of guys in smaller weight classes complain about fighting guys two pounds heavier. Here I am fighting guys 50 pounds heavier.

You can watch the full segment in the video below. The referenced question and answer is from 13:30.

Often, heavyweights are dropped from positions in the pound-for-pound rankings. They are overlooked because they cannot move up, and it is not realistic for them to move down to a smaller weight class.

The value of many boxers is based at least partly on their achievements in multiple weight classes. The natural heavyweights are mostly shut out from that spot.

So, when quantifying punching power and legendary titles like top KO artists, a skinny heavyweight like Wilder deserves extra love for his ability to consistently knock down and stop opponents who outweigh him by up to 50 pounds. Are there.

In Wilder’s career, he has amassed a record of 43–2–1 with an astonishing 42 wins by knockout. Despite standing 6 feet 7 inches tall, Wilder never weighed more than 238 pounds for any fight. His opponents have weighed in as high as 352 pounds (Richard Green Jr. in March 2009) and as heavy as 277 pounds (Tyson Fury in October 2021). Wilder knocked down Fury twice before being stopped late in that 2021 clash.

While it’s impossible to get a definitive answer to that question, Wilder has made some strong points that he can back up with another KO finish on Saturday night in Riyadh.

If Wilder beats Parker and Anthony Joshua beats Otto Wallin on the same night, the two men are sure to meet later in the year in an epic heavyweight clash in Saudi Arabia.

With the stakes high, Joshua and Wilder will be at the center of the combat sports world over Christmas weekend.