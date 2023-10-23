The Denver City Council will consider several contracts related to homeless housing strategies during its meeting Monday, including funding the construction of 60 non-congregate shelter units at the Theodora Family Hotel.

4855 W. There is a proposal to build a hotel on the site of the current Family Motel on Colfax Avenue that would host 60 non-congregate shelter units for the homeless. (Photo by City of Denver)

Units 4855 W. It will replace the former hotel on Colfax Avenue.

If approved, Denver will agree to provide $4.5 million in Community Development Block Grant funds and $13.2 million in general obligation bonds to pay for construction.

The total development cost is $27.4 million over a 60-year period.

The council will also consider spending up to $6 million for 300 “manufactured sleeping units” to be used at micro-community sites in Denver.

Micro-communities are living areas with small shelters that are monitored 24/7. It has also been planned to provide complete services to the communities, from health to employment.

Mayor Mike Johnston vowed when he took office to house 1,000 homeless people by the end of the year. Their goal is to house homeless people, especially those from camps, and provide them with services and opportunities for permanent housing.

The council also plans to discuss Johnson’s proposed 2024 budget. They recently cut 87% of the council’s tentative $81 million worth of recommendations.

On the agenda of Monday’s meeting:

contracts and resolutions

According to Cole Chandler, Denver’s senior homelessness advisor, Clayton Properties Group, Inc. with a master purchase order for 300 “manufactured sleeping units” at a price of up to $6 million.

A new contract with the Salvation Army adds $4.15 million to the total of $14.8 million and an additional 12 months for operations and program support of the Crossroads homeless shelter at 1901 29th St.

Northeast Denver Housing Center, Inc. to administer the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to serve an estimated 85 households. The contract has been reduced to a total of $675,000.

Adding $3 million to a community firm to administer the emergency rental assistance program to 375 homes, for a total of $18.2 million, to serve a total of 2,175 homes.

$50 million to expand contracts with various companies providing project management services, road design, bridge design, traffic engineering and project management professional services throughout the city.

AECOM Technical Services, Inc. to continue providing bridge designs citywide through January 14, 2026. Adding $2 million to the contract for a total of $4 million.

An agreement adding $4.9 million to a new contract with Rocky Mountain Human Services for a total of $67.4 million to provide services and supports to residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout the city.

Turner & Townsend, Inc. to provide support staffing for the agency’s capital improvements program. A three-year, $5 million contract with the.

A $3.8 million proposal to construct five new traffic signals with the Colorado Department of Transportation’s federal Highway Safety Improvement Program.

Extension of a three-year contract with the Denver Health and Hospital Authority at a cost of $1.4 million to create the Family Connects program that provides services and support for parents of newborns.

public hearing

Changing the zoning classification for 2801 W. Archer Place in Valverde from E-SU-D1X to E-TU-C.

1021 N. Congress Park Changing the zoning classification for Monroe St. from U-SU-B to U-SU-B1.

