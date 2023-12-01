Dublin, December 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “Dental Laser Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Application (Periodontics, Oral Surgery), by End Use (Hospitals, Dental Clinics), by Product (Dental Welding) Lasers, “Dental Surgical Lasers), by Region, and Segment Forecast, 2023-2030” has been added to the report researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global dental laser market size is expected to reach US$589.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.6%.

The primary factor driving the industry is the increasing prevalence of dental disorders and increasing global awareness regarding oral hygiene. The market growth can also be attributed to technological advancements that create more efficient dental laser systems.

Studies show that diode laser treatment significantly reduces bleeding, inflammation, pain, and swelling from the gums. These technological advances have increased the accuracy, safety, and flexibility of laser dentistry, making it a more attractive option for dental professionals. The increase in dental tourism in emerging economies also increases the demand for the product as these countries provide cheaper treatment.

According to an article titled ‘The future of medical tourism in France’, the cost of a tooth extraction for an average person in the United States without insurance is approximately US$300 per tooth. In contrast, in France, the estimated cost of tooth extraction is around US$40 per tooth, which usually also covers most of the necessary additional dental work.

The market was greatly affected by the epidemic. Dental clinics use air to aid in the visualization of cavities, plaque, and fracture lines by blowing out saliva, however, this practice also generates aerosols that may contain germs. The government implemented guidelines for the closure of dental clinics to reduce the spread of COVID-19 infection.

Highlights of Dental Laser Market Report

In 2022, North America continues to dominate the global market with a revenue share of 44.5% due to its emphasis on advanced and minimally invasive dental treatments.

By product, dental surgical laser dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of 89.8%.

Dental surgical lasers provide superior precision and control during surgical procedures. This allows dentists to precisely target and remove diseased or damaged tissues while preserving healthy tissues, resulting in improved surgical outcomes and faster healing.

Periodontics applications segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 17.8% in 2022 due to high prevalence of periodontal diseases like gingivitis and periodontitis due to poor oral hygiene and unhealthy lifestyle.

The dental clinic end-use segment dominated the global industry and accounted for a revenue share of 54.0% in 2022.

competitive landscape

Biolase, Inc.

photona

Gigalaser Group

IPG Photonics Corporation

CAO Groups, Inc.

Kavo Dental (Envista)

Dentsply Sirona Inc

lumenis

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 120 forecast period 2022 – 2030 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $331.7 million Estimated market value by 2030 (USD). $589.1 million compound annual growth rate 7.6% Area covered global

Main topics covered:

