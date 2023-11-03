Dental boutique founders win top Melbourne business award

The dental boutique is the gift that keeps on giving to its founders, staff and patients, having transformed over 30,000 smiles for the better in the last 12 months, while recent openings in Geelong and Brisbane are expanding the group’s footprint , with plans to expand to Perth, Chatswood, Newcastle and Auckland in the near future.

Amidst that excitement, dental boutique founders Dr May Chan and Dr Reuben Sim last night won the prestigious 2023 Melbourne Young Entrepreneur of the Year award for the third year in a row, after a stellar performance that put many ASX-listed healthcare companies to shame . ,

While the ethos of the awards is about community building, the initiative is clearly about recognition and these founders deserve it, having won the top prize in a very tough competition of finalists.

There were several other contenders for the top gong, including Mickey Ahuja of fast-growing security and cleaning company MA Services, Fergus Craze of student platform My Careers, Alexander Jenink of AI-powered mobile phone detection tech outfit Accusensus (ASX: ACE) . and Untitled Group founders Michael Christidis, Nicolas Greco, Christian Serrao and Filippo Palermo who won the prestigious Trailblazer Award last year.

This is by no means a comprehensive list of those who were in the running, and below we have listed the winners for all categories. The full list of finalists can also be found Here,

The day before the awards ceremony, another finalist – Alex Bottomley of Ampersand Projects – had his company acquired by a company affiliated with the Casella family. Australian Beer Company, There are many enterprises whose entrepreneurial leaders were nominated for these awards.

The title of Trailblazer in 2023 went to Alexander Janink, whose company listed on the ASX earlier this year and has since broke into the American market And It blew away expectations with its initial public offering (IPO) prospectus.,

And Jenink, who also won the technology category, isn’t the only finalist at the national level who is attempting to make our roads safer through technology. Expert Service Award in Brisbane given to Voltora Industries founder tori ogdenWho also founded Compliance which uses innovative smart technology for monitoring through mobile platform solutions.

But the judges were most impressed by the founders of Dental Boutique – a company that has been around for over a decade and has gone from strength to strength with clinics in Melbourne, Adelaide, Mornington and Sydney too.

Chan and Sim also won the health and medical category of the event for the sixth consecutive year – an area which in Melbourne, like other cities, is filled with very high caliber talent.

The husband-and-wife duo completed their dental training at the University of Adelaide in 2008, and worked with some of the top cosmetic dentists in Australia and the world before setting up their own ‘judgment-free dentistry space’, where patients can enjoy the best dental care. Get medical experience. Other’. Chan herself understands the importance of this, as she had a bad fall as a child, breaking her two front teeth, leaving her with black teeth and overall crooked teeth.

This affected Chan’s self-confidence and she became quite self-conscious about her smile as she would cover her mouth when she laughed, out of fear of being judged about her smile as a teenager and young adult. She never smiled in any photo.

After pursuing a career in cosmetic dentistry and seeing how it could change her own life, Chan wanted to make the same difference in the lives of others.

“The mission of the Dental Boutique is to inspire and empower people to achieve the smile of their dreams while overcoming their fear and anxiety behind dental care,” she says.

“We provide high-quality dental services to help people achieve the smile they deserve through cosmetic dentistry.

“This is possible through our incredible team of nationally renowned cosmetic dentists, dental surgeons, oral health practitioners and master ceramists, each of whom has a special interest and expertise in their dedicated role.”

Sim says there is an extensive team of professionals who help make the dental boutique vision possible, with the company now employing 143 people full-time, with 45 people employed in a part-time, contingent or contractor capacity.

He says, “We believe in challenging mediocrity within the dental industry with our modern technology by investing in cutting-edge technology, advanced techniques and using only globally recommended reliable and high quality materials.”

“We work toward eliminating the stigma that cosmetic dentistry is only available to the rich and famous by offering affordable payment plan options, early retirement release, and treatment planning tailored to each patient’s specific budget.”

The dental boutique’s founders also aim for international expansion. Apart from New Zealand, they also plan to take the business model to Singapore and Malaysian markets.

Chan and Sim were among the impressive finalists showcased at the 2023 Melbourne Young Entrepreneur Awards, which was supported by corporate partners Maserati, Coragio, VentureCrowd, Stone & Chalk and IVV.

See below for all of the night’s winners, and we thank all participants for sharing their stories business news australia,

All the winners of the 2023 Melbourne Young Entrepreneur Awards

Young Entrepreneurs of the Year – Dr. May Chan and Dr. Reuben Sim (Dental Boutique)

Trailblazer – Alexander Janinck (Acousense)

Arts and Culture – Nicolas Greco, Filippo Palermo, Michael Christidis and Christian Serrao (Untitled Group)

Digital Disruptor – Fergus Creese (My Career)

Fashion & Design – Lauren French (Moto Fashion)

Finance – Lachlan Catneys and Trent Scheers (Grant-in-Aid)

Fitness – Michael Ramsay (Strong Pilates)

Food & Beverage – Alex Bottomley (Ampersand Projects)

Health & Medical – Dr May Chan & Dr Reuben Sim (Dental Boutique)

Hospitality & Tourism – Hash Tayeh (Burgerterie)

Manufacturing, Wholesale and Distribution – Jonathan Burt and Jesse Leworthy (MemoBottle)

Marketing – Harry Sanders (Studiohack)

PR, Media & Events – Nicolas Greco, Filippo Palermo, Michael Christidis & Christian Serrao (Untitled Group)

Professional Services – Mickey Ahuja (MA Services Group)

Retail & Services – Bianca Rocisano and Bridget Rocisano (Booby Tape)

Expert Services – Luke Tadich (DreamCourts)

Startup – Gary Shepard (Direct Crane Hire)

Sustainability & Social Responsibility – Troy Rowe (Resource)

Technology – Alexander Janink (Acucensus)

