NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Dental 3D Printing Device Market is set to increase by US$1.58 billion Progressing from 2022 to 2027 CAGR of 20.5% During the forecast period. The report presents the latest analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Cost efficiency and increased productivity of dental equipment with 3D printing is a major factor driving the growth of the market. The cost-efficiencies offered by 3D printing primarily apply to small-scale production. This is applicable where the use of traditional manufacturing methods is costly. Since the cost of custom-printing a 3D object remains constant regardless of volume, even low production volumes or highly specialized equipment are financially viable with 3D printing. Therefore, such factors keep the market growth in focus during the forecast period. Here is a special report that talks about the market scenarios with the historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download sample reports in minutes!

The dental 3D printing devices market includes the following segments:

The report on Dental 3D Printing Devices market provides overall updates, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Dental 3D Printing Devices Market 2023-2027 – Market Dynamics

major trends

The primary trend that is influencing the market growth is the emerging technological advancements.

Technological advancements in 3D printing technologies help reduce costs, improve the printing process, and make dental treatments less invasive.

Additionally, they help to significantly improve printer production speeds, as a result, the volume capabilities of 3D printing systems are also expected to increase.

Therefore, such trends propel the market growth during the forecast period.

important challenges

A major challenge hindering the market growth is the high initial setup cost of the dental 3D printing facility.

This restricts the widespread use of dental 3D printing devices. The higher cost can be attributed to factors such as the equipment required for 3D printing or the outsourcing of print service contracts and the advanced software used in post-processing.

Additionally, an entry-level desktop SLA or DLP 3D printer typically costs less than USD 5,000 and can be used to create molds using a special casting resin.

Therefore, such challenges hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What’s new? ,

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; Recovery Analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and the threat of recession

Global competitiveness and dominant competitive position

Market presence across multiple geographic footprints – strong/active/niche/insignificant

Dental 3D Printing Devices Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This Dental 3D Printing Devices Market report provides market segmentation by mass application (restorative dentistry and orthodontics), end-user (dental laboratories, dental clinics, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW). )).

Increase in market share by restorative dentistry section will be significant during the forecast period. This section refers to the concept of restoration and replacement of lost or damaged teeth and associated soft and hard tissues and bringing them back to functional and aesthetic condition. This section includes dental mono-specialties, such as endodontics, periodontics and prosthodontics (including implantology). A major advantage of 3D printing technologies in restorative dentistry is the ability to print objects using a wide range of materials, including metals, ceramics and resins. Therefore, such factors propel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis and summary of data from multiple sources through analysis of key parameters

Companies Mentioned

3D Systems Corp.

Asiga

BEGO GmbH & Co. KG

Carbon Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Desktop Metal Inc.

DWS Senior

EOS GmbH

Formlabs Inc

General Electric Company

Institut Straumann AG

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Planmeca Oy

Prodways Group

Rapid Shape GmbH

Renishaw PLC

Roland DG Corp.

SLM Solutions Group AG

Stratasys Limited

Ultimaker BV

seller offer

3D Systems Corp. The company offers dental 3D printing devices such as the NextDent 5100, DMP Flex 200, and ProX 800.

The company offers dental 3D printing devices such as the NextDent 5100, DMP Flex 200, and ProX 800. Asiga – The company offers dental 3D printing devices such as the Max UV and Pro 4K.

The company offers dental 3D printing devices such as the Max UV and Pro 4K. BEGO GmbH & Co. KG – The company offers dental 3D printing devices such as The Verseo XS 3D Printing System.

Main topics covered:

executive Summary market scenario market size historical market size five forces analysis Market Segmentation by Application Market segmentation by end-user customer scenario geographical landscape Drivers, challenges and trends company landscape company analysis Contract

