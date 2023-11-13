Denied auto loan? Here’s everything you need to know

key takeaways

Borrowers may be denied vehicle financing due to errors in the application, bad or limited credit or large loan amounts.

The first step after an auto loan rejection is to contact the lender to request the specific reasons for the rejection.

It’s best to work on improving your credit before financing, but if you need a loan immediately, consider purchasing a bad credit loan.

Auto loan application may be rejected due to your credit history or current financial situation. But by reaching out to your lender and improving your finances, you can work on preparing an application that won’t be rejected for a car loan in the future.

Why was I denied a car loan?

errors in application

You may be denied a loan due to simple errors in the application. If you forget any section or note down information incorrectly, the lender may reject you without allowing you to update the incorrect details.

Always review every detail of your application to make sure you have everything correct. You may be able to reapply, but accuracy the first time will save you time.

bad credit score

Most lenders have a minimum credit score as part of their eligibility criteria. Many lenders want to see fair credit – a score of 620 or higher. If your credit score is lower than what the lender requires, you will be immediately refused a loan.

limited credit history

If you have limited or no credit history, lenders will not be able to assess your ability to make auto loan payments in the future. They may use this as a reason to reject your application. Unfortunately this will take time to amend. You’ll need to take out other smaller loans to build your credit history before you apply again, or apply with a co-signer.

large amount of debt

If you’ve accumulated a lot of debt from other loans or credit cards, your DTI ratio – or debt-to-income ratio – will be higher. A DTI ratio of 50 percent or more may lead to rejection. Paying off your debts is the best way to lower your DTI, but if you’re able, a second source of income can also lower your DTI.

What to do if your car loan is rejected?

A rejection doesn’t mean you can’t finance the car. Take a few steps before reapplying to increase your chances of acceptance.

Contact your lender

Lenders must provide specific reasons why your application was rejected. If it is not sent automatically, request it within 60 days of your application. Otherwise, it will fall outside the Equal Credit Opportunity Act deadline.

If it was something as simple as an application error, you can make adjustments and reapply. If the cause was your credit score or other debts, you can work on improving them before you apply again.

improve credit score

Your credit score is one of the main factors lenders consider when you apply. Take time to improve your credit score by paying off your debts on time and reducing your credit utilization ratio. Another easy way to build your credit is to report your rent and utility payments through self-reporting.

This will take a few months. If you’re in a hurry, consider other options while you work on your score. But once you build a solid recent repayment history, lenders will view you as less of a risk.

reduce your debt

Reducing your debt is important to attract prospective lenders. You should focus on paying off your current debt as well as avoiding new loans or credit cards.

Review your budget and try to eliminate any unnecessary expenses before reapplying. Debt consolidation is also a great way to lower your debt-to-income ratio (DTI), which lenders use to determine if you have enough money to comfortably afford the new loan payments.

Look for poor lenders

Bad credit lenders can help you get behind the wheel in no time.

These lenders market specifically to drivers with low credit scores. However, compare options carefully. The interest rates on auto loans for bad credit are very high, which could cost you thousands in the long run. To get the best rate, try to save a large down payment amount, even with bad credit.

other options

Your choice doesn’t depend on your ability to quickly improve your credit and reduce your debt — although both can help.

“Buy Here, Pay Here” Dealer

If you have a low credit score and are desperate for a vehicle, a BHPH dealership may be the easiest option for you.

BHPH dealerships sell and finance cars on their lots. Approval standards for loans are lower, and the process is much faster than traditional lending. But interest rates are high, and there are fewer vehicles available.

Add a co-borrower

A joint auto loan is when you and someone else – usually a partner or spouse – share equal responsibility for the car loan and equal ownership of the car. The lender will consider both income and credit score when making an approval decision. A joint application may also result in a lower interest rate and the ability to take out a larger loan due to the additional income.

add a co-singer

A co-signed auto loan is when you still take full responsibility for the monthly payments but have someone else backing your loan. But unlike a co-borrower, a co-signer has no legal ownership. Your and your co-signer’s credit history will be taken into account during the application process. This increases your chances of approval and could mean more favorable interest rates and terms.

Bottom-line

If you are refused, take a step back. Your lender should provide a letter explaining why you were rejected.

Like anything in finance, preparation is key. Next time you apply, do your research, keep an eye on your credit score, and reduce your total debt ahead of time. This will help ensure that your application is the best it can be when you submit it.

