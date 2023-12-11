NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DECA) (the “Company”) today announced that a total of $50,000 has been deposited into the Company’s trust account for the Term Extension. The company will have to complete its business combination in an additional month from December 11, 2023 to January 11, 2024, as per the amended terms of the company’s amended and restated memorandum and articles of association.

About the company

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempt company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Has been done

