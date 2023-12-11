December 11, 2023


NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DECA) (the “Company”) today announced that a total of $50,000 has been deposited into the Company’s trust account for the Term Extension. The company will have to complete its business combination in an additional month from December 11, 2023 to January 11, 2024, as per the amended terms of the company’s amended and restated memorandum and articles of association.

About the company

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempt company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Has been done

forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are subject to changes in numerous conditions, risks and circumstances, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, including the statements made in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements that reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances. Reflects the basis on which any statement is based.

Decision

Decision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/denali-capital-acquisition-corp-announces-extension-of-deadline-to-complete-business-combination-302011577.html

Source Denali Capital Acquisition Corp.

Source

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Russia continues attacks on entire front, warns Ukraine

December 11, 2023
Ed Sheeran shares rare photo of Taylor Swift's 'private' cat Meredith Gray

Ed Sheeran shares rare photo of Taylor Swift’s ‘private’ cat Meredith Gray

December 11, 2023

You may have missed

AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Russia continues attacks on entire front, warns Ukraine

December 11, 2023
Ed Sheeran shares rare photo of Taylor Swift's 'private' cat Meredith Gray

Ed Sheeran shares rare photo of Taylor Swift’s ‘private’ cat Meredith Gray

December 11, 2023

Scotiabank ranks among the top 4 percent of banks globally for sustainability performance, as included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index.

December 11, 2023
Metro CEO told MPs that if it has to be successful then all kirana vendors will have to sign the code of conduct

Metro CEO told MPs that if it has to be successful then all kirana vendors will have to sign the code of conduct

December 11, 2023
Gods Unchained is rated 'Adults Only' for play-to-earn elements, downloaded from the Epic Games Store – Decrypt

Gods Unchained is rated ‘Adults Only’ for play-to-earn elements, downloaded from the Epic Games Store – Decrypt

December 11, 2023
Market Report: Rolls-Royce roars as Citi lauds 'strong' stock

Market Report: Rolls-Royce roars as Citi lauds ‘strong’ stock

December 11, 2023